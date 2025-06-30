Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A series of heatwaves are currently sizzling countries in Europe, and with temperatures exceeding 40C in some tourist destinations, holidaymakers may be questioning the safety of taking off this summer during extreme heat.

As global temperatures rise with climate change and wildfires frequently blaze through popular holiday areas, heat-related health risks have increased for travellers.

In 2024, British TV presenter Dr Michael Mosley, two Dutch tourists, a French tourist and one American man died in separate incidents in Greece during blistering temperatures recorded last June.

Between 2000 and 2019, approximately 489,000 heat-related deaths occurred each year – over 70,000 of these deaths people who died during the 2003 heatwave in Europe – reports the World Health Organisation (WHO).

With peak travel season and the summer holidays fast approaching, how can tourists stay safe while holidaying in heatwave hot spots?

Which European countries are most likely to experience extreme heat?

Severe heat has gripped parts of Italy, Spain, Greece, France, Germany and Portugal so far this summer, with temperature highs near 40C felt across Europe.

On Sunday, the Italian health ministry placed 21 out of 27 monitored cities under its highest heat alert, including top holiday destinations like Rome, Milan and Naples.

Greece is on high wildfire alert because of extreme weather, with a large wildfire blazing near Athens forcing evacuations and road closures last week.

Last Friday, Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon warned that southern and western Europe was experiencing a heatwave that was extending into southeastern parts of the continent.

He said: “Temperatures are expected to be 5-10C above normal fairly widely in Europe, with the potential for a few locations to reach around 40C in the southeast, and possibly even higher across parts of Iberia from Friday, likely challenging some June records.”

What is government advice on heatwaves?

According to general advice from the UK Foreign Office (FCDO), “intense heat can be dangerous”.

It reminds travellers, that risks associated with heatwaves include dehydration, overheating and heatstroke.

TravelHealthPro (NaTHNaC) says that climate change is “likely to see the number and intensity of heatwaves increase”.

However, if tourists take “sensible precautions” most of the health risks that come with hot weather can be minimised.

“Travellers should be aware that heatwaves may place local health services under additional pressure as, for example, the demand for care may increase or there may be disruption to power and water supplies,” it adds.

What are the symptoms of heat stroke?

The World Health Organisation says severe symptoms of heat stroke include swelling in the lower limbs, heat rash on the neck, cramps, headache, irritability, lethargy and weakness.

Additionally, heat can cause severe dehydration, acute cerebrovascular accidents and contribute to blood clots, says WHO.

How can holidaymakers reduce heat related health risks?

The NaTHNaC advise holidaymakers in hot destinations to:

Carry cool water and drink plenty of fluids

Wear light, loose-fitting clothes and sun hats

Apply sunscreen frequently

Try to keep out of the direct sun between 11am to 3pm

Never leave anyone in a closed car or vehicle

Be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and Heatstroke – including tiredness, feeling faint, dizziness and intense thirst

Seek medical help if symptoms do not resolve

Which travellers are most at risk during heatwaves?

Elderly travellers, babies and young children are most at risk during high temperatures as they are “less able to regulate their body temperature”, says the NaTHNaC.

Those with underlying health conditions, on multiple medications and pregnant women are also vulnerable in hot weather, according to the health authority.

It adds: “Hot weather can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, lung problems and other diseases.”

What does the NHS say?

The NHS reminds UK travellers that during heatwaves, “more people than usual get seriously ill or die”.

It recommends avoiding alcohol, caffeine and hot drinks and taking cool showers during temperature spikes.

Can I cancel a holiday due to heat wave safety concerns?

While the Foreign Office has general extreme weather warnings in place for several European countries, the UK government has so far stopped short of issuing “don’t travel” advice amid the heatwave.

“As a result, there is no automatic right for families to curtail, cancel or change planned trips, and holiday companies and airlines say normal terms and conditions will apply,” said Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent at The Independent.

Holidaymakers with a travel insurance policy in which a pre-existing health condition has been declared may have grounds to claim for a cancellation if they receive specific medical advice against travel to a very hot location.

