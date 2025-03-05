Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The vast majority of overseas visitors to the United Kingdom must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) in advance for trips after 2 April 2025.

The Home Office says it is creating “a more streamlined, digital immigration system which will be quicker and more secure for the millions of people who pass through the UK border each year".

The government says: “Everyone wishing to travel to the UK – except British and Irish citizens – will need permission to travel in advance of coming here. This can be either through an Electronic Travel Authorisation or an eVisa.”

Most leisure and business travellers to the UK do not need a visa. But from 2 April 2025, all these overseas visitors, except Irish citizens, will require an ETA. Non-Europeans already need the permit, but a large majority of visitors to the UK are from the EU.

Ministers say rolling out the scheme worldwide will “prevent abuse of our immigration system”. But under pressure from London Heathrow airport, they have dropped the bizarre requirement for passengers merely in “airside” transit for a couple of hours to obtain an ETA.

These are the key questions and answers.

What is the ETA?

The United Kingdom, in common with many other countries, is demanding more information in advance from prospective visitors before they board planes, ships or trains to Britain – or drive across the border from Ireland to Northern Ireland.

The starting point of the journey to the UK is not relevant – it is the traveller’s nationality that counts.

At present a relatively small number of arrivals do not qualify for “visa-free” status. They must go through the complex and expensive business of applying for an eVisa.

Until the Electronic Travel Authorisation was launched, everyone else just turned up. But now all such non-Europeans must obtain the ETA, and from 2 April 2025 Europeans – with the exception of Irish citizens – will need one.

As with the US Esta scheme, and similar systems used by Canada and Australia, applications must be made online in one of two ways:

Via the app: search for “UK eta” on the Apple app store or Google Play.

Through the official website.

Applicants must supply a photograph and answer a set of questions on “suitability and criminality”.

The government says: “This will ensure we have information on those seeking to come to the UK helping to prevent dangerous individuals, such as criminals, entering the UK.”

The ETA is linked to the traveller’s passport. The cost is £10, payable by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The permit will be valid for repeated stays of up to six months at a time within two years or until the passport expires, whichever is sooner.

How long does an ETA take to issue?

The Home Office says: “You will usually get a decision within three working days. Most people get a much quicker decision. Occasionally, it may take longer than three working days.”

In practice, as with Australian and Canadian permits, most decisions will be made and the permit issued within minutes.

Oddly, you need not have been issued with the pass as you start a journey to the UK. The Home Office says: “You must apply for an ETA before you travel to the UK. You can travel to the UK while waiting for a decision.”

What if the answer is ‘no’?

That all depends why the answer is “no”. If a person’s ETA application is rejected because of an error they made, they will be told the reason and can apply again.

If a person’s ETA application is refused because they are regarded as unsuitable, they cannot appeal.

The Home Office says: “You may want to apply for a standard visitor visa instead if you have a criminal record or you were previously refused entry into the UK.”

Who will check the traveller has the ETA?

For the majority of travellers, airlines and ferry companies will be expected to verify the ETA status before the passenger boards a flight or ship to the UK. They will be penalised if they fail to check.

The government says: “Where an inadequately documented arrival (IDA) is brought to the UK, the carrier may be liable for a fine of up to £2,000.”

Ferries from France to Dover, Eurostar trains to London, and Eurotunnel shuttles to Folkestone have “juxtaposed controls” and UK Border Force staff will check the permit while the traveller is in Continental Europe.

The glaring gap in the UK Border is Northern Ireland. A tourist to the Republic of Ireland who inadvertently or deliberately strays into Northern Ireland is legally obliged to have an ETA, but there is no indication how their status will be checked.

Does the ETA guarantee entry to the UK?

No. The Home Office says: “An ETA does not guarantee entry to the UK. You still need to either:

see a Border Force officer.

use an ePassport gate.”

open image in gallery All clear? UK eGate ( Simon Calder )

How does the £10 cost compare with other countries?

In ascending order of cost:

Australia issues free eVisitor permits.

Canada’s eta costs C$7 (£4) and is valid for up to five years.

Europe’s much-delayed Etias scheme is set to cost €7 (£6) for up to three years.

The US Esta costs $21 (£16) for up to two years.

New Zealand’s NZeTA is NZ$17 (£8) for up to two years. But it requires a further payment of NZ$100 (£44) as the International Visitor Levy, and is NZ$6 more if you apply on the website rather than the app.

The Home Office says: “We intend to increase the cost of an ETA to £16 in the future, subject to Parliamentary approval.” No timescale has been set.

Commercial sites that pay search engines to appear ahead of the official site have already appeared. They include one called eta-uk.site, which appears to be based in Florida, and charges up to $99.99 (£78) on top of the £10 fee.

Do transit passengers need an ETA?

Not if they are remaining “airside”, ie not going through the UK Border and remaining in the transit area at London Heathrow or Manchester airport. But anyone going through passport control – for example, landing at Gatwick and later flying out from Luton – will need one.

What’s different about Irish citizens?

Besides being well behaved, polite and good looking, they are are allowed free movement to the UK under the long-standing Common Travel Agreement.