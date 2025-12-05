Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Edinburgh Airport live: Flights delayed and cancelled after IT issue affected air traffic control

An IT issue with Edinburgh Airport’s air traffic control provider is causing problems

Rebecca Whittaker
Friday 05 December 2025 06:38 EST
Comments
An IT issue at Edinburgh Airport’s air traffic provider has caused all flights to be suspended
An IT issue at Edinburgh Airport’s air traffic provider has caused all flights to be suspended (Getty/iStock)

All flights were halted at Edinburgh Airport this morning due to an IT issue with air traffic control.

In a post on X the airport announced all flights have now resumed, but many passengers still face delays and cancellations.

According to the airports live departure and arrivals boards, many flights were either diverted or cancelled with some flights facing delays of more than two hours.

In a post on X the airport explained the outage was a localised issue and advised customers to contact their airline for information on their flight.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "Flights at Edinburgh Airport have now resumed following the IT issue with ANS, our air traffic control provider.

"We thank passengers for their patience and understanding."

What rights do you have to compensation for cancelled or delayed flights?

The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder explains the obligations each airline has, and what you can expect if you experience delays...

Can you get a refund for cancelled or delayed flights? Your rights explained

Here are the obligations each airline has, and what you can expect if you experience delays
Rebecca Whittaker5 December 2025 11:08

Which flights were cancelled or delayed?

Flights have now resumed at Edinburgh airport but many were cancelled or delayed as a result of the IT outage.

According to the airports live departure board the 10:25 am flight to Gatwick was cancelled and flights to Prague, Lanzarote, Krakow, Malaga and Belfast were all delayed.

Some by more than two hours.

Arrivals were also impacted with flights from Bristol, Istanbul and Stansted diverted.

Rebecca Whittaker5 December 2025 10:58

Flights at Edinburgh Airport have now resumed

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "Flights at Edinburgh Airport have now resumed following the IT issue with ANS, our air traffic control provider.

"We thank passengers for their patience and understanding."

Rebecca Whittaker5 December 2025 10:46

Pictured: Flight radar shows planes at Edinburgh Airport

Flight radar of Edinburgh Airport shows planes have been cancelled
Flight radar of Edinburgh Airport shows planes have been cancelled (Flight radar)
Flight radar shows planes in Glasgow and Edinburgh
Flight radar shows planes in Glasgow and Edinburgh (Flight radar)
Rebecca Whittaker5 December 2025 10:44

Passengers told to contact their airlines for updates

According to the airports live departure and arrivals boards, many flights have been cancelled or diverted.

Some passengers have reported being stuck in planes on the runway.

A spokesperson at Edinburgh Airport said passengers should contact their airlines for any updates.

Rebecca Whittaker5 December 2025 10:35

All flights suspended from Edinburgh Airport due to an IT issue

Edinburgh Airport has suspended all incoming and outgoing flights following an air traffic control outage.

It said in a statement: "Due to an IT issue with our air traffic control provider, no flights are currently operating from Edinburgh Airport.

"Teams are working on the issue and will resolve as soon as possible.

“We will provide updates when possible - please contact your airline for the latest information on your flight.”

Rebecca Whittaker5 December 2025 10:32

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in