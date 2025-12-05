Edinburgh Airport live: Flights delayed and cancelled after IT issue affected air traffic control
An IT issue with Edinburgh Airport’s air traffic control provider is causing problems
All flights were halted at Edinburgh Airport this morning due to an IT issue with air traffic control.
In a post on X the airport announced all flights have now resumed, but many passengers still face delays and cancellations.
According to the airports live departure and arrivals boards, many flights were either diverted or cancelled with some flights facing delays of more than two hours.
In a post on X the airport explained the outage was a localised issue and advised customers to contact their airline for information on their flight.
A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "Flights at Edinburgh Airport have now resumed following the IT issue with ANS, our air traffic control provider.
"We thank passengers for their patience and understanding."
What rights do you have to compensation for cancelled or delayed flights?
The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder explains the obligations each airline has, and what you can expect if you experience delays...
Can you get a refund for cancelled or delayed flights? Your rights explained
Which flights were cancelled or delayed?
Flights have now resumed at Edinburgh airport but many were cancelled or delayed as a result of the IT outage.
According to the airports live departure board the 10:25 am flight to Gatwick was cancelled and flights to Prague, Lanzarote, Krakow, Malaga and Belfast were all delayed.
Some by more than two hours.
Arrivals were also impacted with flights from Bristol, Istanbul and Stansted diverted.
Flights at Edinburgh Airport have now resumed
Passengers told to contact their airlines for updates
According to the airports live departure and arrivals boards, many flights have been cancelled or diverted.
Some passengers have reported being stuck in planes on the runway.
A spokesperson at Edinburgh Airport said passengers should contact their airlines for any updates.
All flights suspended from Edinburgh Airport due to an IT issue
Edinburgh Airport has suspended all incoming and outgoing flights following an air traffic control outage.
It said in a statement: "Due to an IT issue with our air traffic control provider, no flights are currently operating from Edinburgh Airport.
"Teams are working on the issue and will resolve as soon as possible.
“We will provide updates when possible - please contact your airline for the latest information on your flight.”
