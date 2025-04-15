Roadworks to be removed as 19m drivers hit the roads this Easter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 1,000 miles of roadworks across England will be lifted ahead of the Easter weekend to make journeys ‘as smooth as possible’, the Department for Transport has announced.

National Highways will remove 1,127 miles of motorways and major A roads will be cleared of roadworks and traffic cones by 6am on Thursday - or 97.5 per cent of its network. The roadworks will remain suspended until after Easter Monday.

Motorists are still advised to prepare for congestion around town and city centres, retail parks and major routes such as the M6 at Birmingham and around the Blackpool area, the south and western section of the M25 between the M23 and M40, the M5 at Bristol and the A303 in Wiltshire.

The AA has predicted a significant increase in car travel over the Easter weekend, estimating 19.1 million people will drive on Good Friday, followed by 18.5 million on Saturday, and 18.2 million on both Easter Sunday and Monday. Drivers are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time for travel.

The RAC warned that drivers face a “hat-trick of hold-ups” on Thursday, Good Friday and Saturday as the bank holiday weekend coincides with the end of the Easter holidays for many schools.

open image in gallery Traffic is still expected on the M6 at Birmingham ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Cutting journey times and saving drivers money every year is all part of our Plan for Change to raise living standards and put more money in people’s pockets.

“We are tackling the real problems that drivers face by lifting 1,127 miles of roadworks over Easter and cracking down on disruptive streetworks to make journeys to see loved ones as smooth as possible.

“This Government is also saving drivers up to £500 a year, with councils soon to receive their record £1.6 billion pothole funding and the continued freeze on fuel duty.”

The RAC has previously said repair costs can be up to £460 if a vehicle needs to go to a garage after hitting a pothole.

The Treasury has estimated that freezing fuel duty and maintaining the 5p-per-litre cut will save the average car driver £59 during this financial year.

open image in gallery Motorists are being advised to prepare for congestion on the A303 in Wiltshire ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

The DfT announced in January that it will double the level of fines for disruptive streetworks by utility companies which overrun.

It will also require at least 50 per cent of any revenue raised from lane rental charges to be spent on highway maintenance.

National Highways Director of operational services Andrew Butterfield said: “We expect the roads to be busy with people looking to make the most of a long Easter weekend.

“That’s why we are making journeys easier by removing a huge number of roadworks.

“Drivers should also take time to plan ahead. Two of the top three causes of breakdowns are tyre issues and empty fuel tanks.

“You can help prevent any breakdowns by following our advice: top up your fuel, oil and screenwash, plan your journey, check your tyres and prepare for all weather conditions.”