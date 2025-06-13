Is it safe to travel to Dubai amid Middle East tensions?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following Israel’s overnight missile attack on Iran on Friday, closed airspaces and diverted flights have displaced domestic and international travel plans in the Middle East.

Dubai’s high-rise skyline is one of the most popular Middle East destinations for UK holidaymakers, and travellers may be questioning whether to book a holiday there as fighting escalates in the region.

The Foreign Office considers the United Arab Emirates safe to travel to – aside from advising British tourists to take the usual travel precautions against crime while visiting.

Israel said 200 fighter jets took part in strikes on more than 100 targets in Iran overnight in an escalation that threatens to spark a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Though not directly involved in the conflict, the UAE’s proximity to Iran over the Persian Gulf has prompted travel concerns.

Here’s the latest travel advice for Dubai, plus all the key questions and answers.

What does the Foreign Office say?

The Foreign Office (FCDO) does not warn against travel to the United Arab Emirates, but advises British nationals to stay vigilant as “there is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests”.

On 13 June, official FCDO advice was updated to reflect regional risks.

The FCDO says: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region.”

It advises travellers to monitor local and international media for the latest information, “be vigilant” and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Generally, visitors are reminded to respect local laws as the UAE is a Muslim country – specifically during the month of Ramadan.

Same-sex activities, drugs and drinking alcohol in a public place are all illegal in the UAE.

Read more: Dubai laws you need to know before visiting

Are Dubai flights continuing?

Some flights to and from Dubai and the UAE capital Abu Dhabi have been cancelled amid disruption in the region.

Dubai International Airport said in a post on X/Twitter on Friday morning (13 June): “Some flights at @DXB and DWC - Al Maktoum International have been cancelled or delayed due to airspace closures over Iran, Iraq, and Syria. We're working to manage the disruption and support affected guests.”

It added: “Please check with your airline for the latest updates and rebooking options before heading to the airport, and allow extra time to get here. Our teams are on hand to assist impacted guests. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we monitor the situation.”

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi said: “Flight disruptions are expected through today at Zayed International Airport. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest status of their flights before travelling to the airport.”

What if I have booked a package holiday to Dubai?

As the Foreign Office does not warn against travel to the United Arab Emirates, there is no prospect of being able to cancel a trip for a full refund. Neither will travel insurance be of help; the insurer will say that there is no reason not to go.

