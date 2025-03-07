Drew Barrymore’s surprising new role revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

She may have starred in hit films such as ET and Charlie’s Angels, and she even has her own chat show, but Drew Barrymore is hoping to make waves in her latest role.

Barrymore has been named as godmother of MSC World America, the brand’s newest cruise ship.

The Wedding Singer star will take on the ceremonial role of blessing and naming the latest MSC Cruises’ ship when it is launched in Miami next month.

It continues Barrymore’s collaboration with MSC Cruises after she featured in a Super Bowl advert for the brand alongside actor Orlando Bloom.

Barrymore said: “When MSC Cruises asked me to be the godmother of MSC World America, I immediately said yes.

“I absolutely love to travel –it fuels my soul – and being part of something that helps people set off on incredible adventures is just amazing. There’s something so magical about cruises; they let you discover the world in this really fun, unexpected way. And to be able to name MSC World America and send the ship off with well wishes and good luck is such an honour.”

She will officially christen the ship during a naming ceremony on 9 April at the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, which will be the largest in the world.

After the ceremony, MSC World America will depart on a celebratory three-night sailing to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas, where the MSC Foundation will open a new marine conservation centre.

Suzanne Salas, executive vice president, marketing, ecommerce and sales for MSC Cruises USA, added: “As a family company with more than 300 years of seafaring heritage, these events hold a special and personal significance for us. We value the important maritime tradition where our godmother breaks a bottle of champagne on the hull and officially names the ship, bringing good luck and protection.

“Drew is the perfect godmother for MSC World America, and we are thrilled to continue to partner with her for this campaign. She embodies our brand perfectly, with her exquisite style and grace, and her passion for the comfort and adventure we find through travel.”

Once launched, MSC World America will be the brand’s largest ship serving the North American market.

It features the trademark ‘World Promenade’ as well as 19 dining venues, including the only Eataly restaurant at sea and a new All Stars Sports Bar and The Loft comedy club.

There is also a new outdoor venue called The Harbour, featuring the Cliffhanger over-water swing ride, a ropes course, a water park, a playground, relaxation areas and complimentary grab-and-go dining

MSC World America’s first itineraries will be from Port Miami to the Caribbean. It will offer sailings from Galveston, Texas, later this year and to Alaska in the summer of 2026.

The godmother of MSC World America’s sister ship World Europa is Qatar Foundation chief executive Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, who took on the role when the vessel was christened in Doha, Qatar, before the World Cup in 2022.

Actress Sophia Loren holds the record for cruise ship christenings though and is godmother to 19 MSC cruise ships.

