Flights cancelled after cyber attack hits European airports as Heathrow warns of delays: Live updates
Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines whether flights are still going ahead
Flights have been delayed and cancelled at several European airports after a cyber attack targeting a service provider for check-in and boarding systems.
The attack has rendered automated systems inoperable, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures, according to Brussels Airport.
London Heathrow and Berlin airport also said the attack was disrupting its flights, with passengers advised to confirm their travel with airlines before heading to the airport on Saturday.
Heathrow said that Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for multiple airlines globally, is “experiencing a technical issue which may cause delays for departing passengers”.
The airport advised travellers to check their flight status with the airline and said it had deployed extra staff into check-in areas to “help minimise disruption”.
Brussels airport said the cyber attack has had a “large impact on the flight schedule and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations of flights”.
The Independent has contacted Collins Aerospace for more detail.
Who is Collins Aerospace?
The disruption affecting major European airports on Saturday is linked to a cyber attack on one company, Collins Aerospace.
The American aviation and defence company is owned by parent business RTX, who also control aerospace business Pratt & Whitney and defence contractors Raytheon.
Collins Aerospace provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, including those impacted today.
Delays at Berlin airport
Berlin Airport has warned there will be “longer wait times than usual” due to the cyber attack.
“Due to a technical issue at a system provider operating across Europe, there are longer waiting times at check-in,” it said in a banner on its website.
“We are working on a quick solution.”
Brussels warns of 'large impact' on flight schedule
Brussels Airport explained in a statement on its website that a cyber attack on Friday night has rendered automated systems inoperable.
Only manual check-in and boarding is available, the airport said.
"This has a large impact on the flight schedule and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations of flights.
"The service provider is actively working on the issue and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."
Heathrow warns of delays after boarding system-provider disrupted
London Heathrow has warned that passengers may face delays after a problem with a provider of check-in and boarding systems.
“Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers,” the airport wrote in a statement.
“While the provider works to resolve the problem quickly, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling.
“Please arrive no earlier than three hours before a long-haul flight or two hours before a domestic flight. Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and help minimise disruption.
“We apologise for any inconvenience.”
Airport cyberattack causes cancellations and delays across Europe
A number of airports across Europe, including London Heathrow, are experiencing disruption after a cyber attack on a third party system.
Brussels and Berlin have also been impacted by the attack, which has affected a number of airlines that run globally.
Stay with us as we bring you all the latest updates on the airport disruption throughout the day.
