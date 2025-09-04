Inside Celebrity Cruises’ first river ships offering luxurious travel on Europe’s waterways
Seven-night sailings down the Rhine and Danube rivers depart in 2027
Celebrity Cruises is floating into river sailings with two new ships taking to European waterways in 2027.
The Miami-based cruise line announced that priority booking is now open for voyages onboard Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker on Wednesday (3 September).
According to Celebrity Cruises, the vessel’s lightweight design, hybrid propulsion system and waste management system advance “Royal Caribbean Group’s decades-long commitment to sustaining the planet.”
The ships are equipped with a hybrid propulsion system alongside advanced technology which reduces noise and vibration.
With scheduled journeys down the Rhine and Danube rivers, the new river vessels feature open decks, spacious staterooms and eight restaurants and bars.
On the menu, locally baked pastries and regionally-inspired dinners will see guests fed, alongside a 24-hour onboard meal service.
Amenities also include cantilevered dining pods, a top deck bar and an infinity-edge plunge pool.
So far, 33 seven-night sailings on the Rhine and Danube are due to depart.
Keen cruisers can now pay a refundable $500 (£372) deposit to secure a stateroom on one of the line’s two new ships.
Staterooms for the river cruises are fitted with king-sized beds, balconies, complimentary mini-bars and “destination-inspired” amenities.
On shore, excursions include wine tastings in Austria, thermal baths in Budapest and cycling the Danube’s riverbanks.
Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said: “With about half of our guests having experienced or intending to take a river cruise, we know guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”
