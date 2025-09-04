Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Inside Celebrity Cruises’ first river ships offering luxurious travel on Europe’s waterways

Seven-night sailings down the Rhine and Danube rivers depart in 2027

Natalie Wilson
Thursday 04 September 2025 10:58 EDT
Comments
Two new Celebrity Cruises ships are set to take to European waterways
Two new Celebrity Cruises ships are set to take to European waterways (Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Cruises is floating into river sailings with two new ships taking to European waterways in 2027.

The Miami-based cruise line announced that priority booking is now open for voyages onboard Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker on Wednesday (3 September).

According to Celebrity Cruises, the vessel’s lightweight design, hybrid propulsion system and waste management system advance “Royal Caribbean Group’s decades-long commitment to sustaining the planet.”

Booking is now open for voyages onboard Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker
Booking is now open for voyages onboard Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker (Celebrity Cruises)

The ships are equipped with a hybrid propulsion system alongside advanced technology which reduces noise and vibration.

With scheduled journeys down the Rhine and Danube rivers, the new river vessels feature open decks, spacious staterooms and eight restaurants and bars.

On the menu, locally baked pastries and regionally-inspired dinners will see guests fed, alongside a 24-hour onboard meal service.

Amenities also include cantilevered dining pods, a top deck bar and an infinity-edge plunge pool.

So far, 33 seven-night sailings on the Rhine and Danube are due to depart.

The new river vessels feature open decks, spacious staterooms and eight restaurants and bars
The new river vessels feature open decks, spacious staterooms and eight restaurants and bars (Celebrity Cruises)

Keen cruisers can now pay a refundable $500 (£372) deposit to secure a stateroom on one of the line’s two new ships.

Staterooms for the river cruises are fitted with king-sized beds, balconies, complimentary mini-bars and “destination-inspired” amenities.

On shore, excursions include wine tastings in Austria, thermal baths in Budapest and cycling the Danube’s riverbanks.

Staterooms are fitted with king-sized beds, balconies and complimentary mini-bars
Staterooms are fitted with king-sized beds, balconies and complimentary mini-bars (Celebrity Cruises)

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said: “With about half of our guests having experienced or intending to take a river cruise, we know guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”

Read more: I travelled on the world’s biggest cruise ship – this is what I thought

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in