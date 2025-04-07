Expert picks the top campsites to pitch a tent in across Europe this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Camping holidays across Europe are booming, promising adventure without breaking the bank. As the trend gains popularity, the options become endless, with campsites offering mountain views, riverside scenes, and landscapes that defy imagination.

To navigate the vast array of choices, cross-referencing consumer reviews is one way to narrow down the options.

Analysing user ratings from 1,500 sites, Pitchup.com, a search and booking platform, has compiled a Gold List of Europe’s top camping sites. France leads the list, followed by Italy and Portugal

Below are a few of the sites to check out.

Embrace nature in the French Vendee

Boating, birdwatching and butterfly spotting can fill sunny days on a trip to the Marais Poitevin nature reserve. Set halfway between Niort and La Rochelle, close to the Atlantic Ocean, the protected wetland is second only in size to the Carmargue and is woven with canals first constructed by 13th monks. Tents, caravans and motorhomes are all welcome at Le Marais Sauvage, a peaceful campsite with on-site cafe bar, small shop and laundry. Pick up fresh croissants and baguettes in nearby Le Mazeau.Price: From £14 per night for a grass pitch with electric hookup.

Refresh the senses in northern Portugal

Promising peace and quiet in a river valley shaded by eucalyptus forest, family-owned Quinta Viana only accepts a maximum of nine bookings at a time. Relax in flower-filled gardens, cool off in a saltwater pool and cuddle up to two resident German Shepherd dogs. The coast is easily accessible for beach swims, while entry point Porto is a 45-minute drive away. Hike through sand dunes, horse-ride in the countryside or play a round of golf on the banks of the Cávado river.Price: From £18 per night for a grass pitch with electric hookup.

Marvel at mountain scenery in Spain

Holidays aren’t all about sea and sand in Malaga – although a heavy dose of sunshine is near guaranteed. Far from the crowds of Torremolinos and Fuengirola, Camping El Sur is surrounded by mountains and olive trees a short distance from historic town Ronda. Laze by the pool, play miniature golf or pull up a bar stool to nibble on tapas. Nearby natural wonders include the caves and gorges of Sierra de Grazalema.Price: From £20 per night for a grass pitch with electric hookup.

Breathe fresh air in the Italian Alps

Wake up with royalty at Marmolada Malga Ciapela, a mountain campsite in the shadow of Marmolada mountain – nicknamed the ‘Queen of the Dolomites’. Accommodation options range from traditional pitch-up spots to more luxurious glamping set ups; stay in barrel-shaped cabins or tents suspended between trees and dine in a chalet-style restaurant. Use the site as a base to explore Alpine hiking trails or simply sit back and enjoy the regal view.Price: From £30.97 per night for a grass pitch with electric hookup.

Fins the full list of Gold sites at pitchup.com/review-awards.