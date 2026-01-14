Caledonian Sleeper connecting London to Highlands will now stop at Birmingham
It will open up a new direct connection between the Midlands and the Highlands
A sleeper train that connects London to the Scottish Highlands will stop at Birmingham International station from tomorrow (15 January).
The Caledonian Sleeper currently runs every night apart from Saturday, with guests being transported from London Euston to some of Scotland’s largest cities, including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness, and more rural locations, such as Fort William.
Connections between the West Midlands and the Scottish Highlands have been underserved by existing transport options, so the sleeper train intends to bridge this travel gap.
The Caledonian Sleeper operates on two separate routes, with Birmingham International joining the “Highlander”, the first stop after London, before it heads to Crewe, Preston and then up to the Highlands.
The “Lowlander” route stops at Watford Junction, Carlisle, Carstairs, and either Glasgow Central via Motherwell or Edinburgh.
Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said: "For the first time this century, the West Midlands will have a rail connection with the West Highlands.
“Airline passengers using Birmingham airport will be able to connect direct with either end of the Caledonian Canal – Fort William and Inverness – as well as Aviemore, Dundee and Gleneagles. And all without extending the journey time between London and Scotland.
However, he also warns that fares are “challengingly high”.
Graham Kelly, interim managing director of Caledonian Sleeper, told The Independent's daily travel podcast: “We are very mindful of price. It is a travel-transport element, and also overnight accommodation, all wrapped and rolled into one.”
Passengers can book tickets with access to reclining chairs, bunk and single beds in private rooms or double en-suite rooms.
The most basic seating options range in price from £54 to £100. A bed on a journey to Fort William, however, can cost between £210 and £405.
The train also features a “Club Car” where passengers staying in rooms can order dishes made with Scottish produce or enjoy a late-night drink.
When the Birmingham calling point was announced in October, Mr Kelly said that the timetable update marked a milestone in boosting “sustainable cross-border travel options”.
“Birmingham is the latest city set to benefit from our high-quality overnight train service, as residents will be able to drift off in the West Midlands in their own private room and wake up to beautiful views of the Scottish Highlands.
“We believe our new route will be incredibly popular with leisure tourists from Scotland, given the wide range of sights and attractions in Birmingham and across the West Midlands to be discovered.”
