British Airways fined millions after luggage handler breaks back at Heathrow Airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Airways has been handed a £3.2 million fine following two separate incidents at Heathrow Airport where luggage handlers suffered serious injuries after falling from height.

A court heard how two employees were hurt in similar circumstances just months apart.

The incidents, which occurred at Heathrow, involved baggage handlers using loading equipment that lacked adequate protection, notably edge guard rails, London’s Southwark Crown Court heard.

In one instance, a worker suffered a bleed on the brain. In the other, an employee sustained a broken back.

Ravinder Teji, a ground operation agent who had been with the company for seven years, suffered back injuries and cut his head after falling 1.5 metres to the ground from a televator on August 25 2022; while Shahjahan Malik was “seriously injured” with a bleed on the brain after plunging 3.0m as he used TLD elevator on March 8 2023.

Televators and TLD elevators are machines that are used to load baggage containers into aircraft holds. Operators can be between 1.5m and 3.0 metres above ground level while they are in use.

British Airways PLC previously pleaded guilty to two breaches of Regulation 6(3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005 in the criminal prosecution brought by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

BA was accused of failing to ensure suitable and sufficient measures were taken to protect employees.

This included those working at height who face a risk of falling a distance and being injured while using ground service equipment such as televators, for the loading and offloading of baggage from aircraft.

Judge Brendan Finucane KC said, “I am satisfied that in both incidents the culpability was high” as he fined BA £3,208,333 and also ordered it to pay £20,935 in costs and a £120 victim surcharge.