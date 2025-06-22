Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of British Airways passengers headed for Dubai spent nine hours in flight – finally arriving in Zurich, less than 500 miles from their starting point.

The lengthy diversion occurred as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, which on Saturday night saw Donald Trump target Tehran’s nuclear facilities with bombs.

BA flight 109 from London Heathrow to the Gulf hub took off at 9.53pm and flew normally for almost five hours towards Dubai. The flightpath took the Boeing 787 Dreamliner southeast over Egypt, the Red Sea and into Saudi Arabian airspace.

open image in gallery Flightpath of British Airways flight BA109 from London Heathrow to Dubai, which turned around over Saudi Arabia and returned as far as Zurich ( Flightradar24 )

But at 2.48am British time, about 90 minutes before touchdown at Dubai, the aircraft turned around and retraced its course due to the fresh attacks in the Middle East.

The flight had been fuelled only for the journey to Dubai with a contingency for diversion – but could not make it all the way back to London. Instead, the pilots landed at Zurich airport, which is 480 miles from Heathrow.

According to information at ba.com, the plane is expected to leave Zurich at 12.50 British time, landing at Heathrow at 2.35pm.

A later British Airways flight from Heathrow to Dubai was cancelled before departure. All three BA departures from Heathrow to Dubai on Sunday 22 June are grounded.

As a result of the diversion and cancelled flights, more than 1,000 British Airways passengers are waiting in Dubai to be flown home.

open image in gallery Trump’s bombers struck in Iran on Saturday, as the crisis in the region deepens (file photo) ( US Department of Defense/AFP via )

Emirates’ overnight flights from the UK to Dubai, from airports including Heathrow, Stansted, Birmingham and Manchester, operated as normal. BA may rebook stranded passengers on Emirates.

British Airways has also grounded its Sunday evening flight from London Heathrow to Doha.

Dubai is less than 100 miles from the Iranian mainland; Doha is 150 miles away.

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “As a result of recent events, we have adjusted our flight schedule to ensure the safety of our customers and crew, which is always our top priority.

“We are contacting our customers to advise them of their options while we work through this developing situation.” BA passengers with bookings to Dubai and Doha between now and Tuesday 24 June can postpone their trips up to 4 July by calling the airline.