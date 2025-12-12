Police arrest passenger who tried to open airplane door mid-flight
A 20-year-old man was arrested
Hong Kong police have arrested a passenger following a mid-flight incident aboard a Cathay Pacific service from Boston to Hong Kong. The individual reportedly attempted to open an aircraft door on 10 December, authorities said on Friday.
Cathay Pacific confirmed no passengers or crew were injured, and the flight landed safely early on Thursday. The incident is now being handled by Hong Kong police.
"Our cabin crew immediately attended to the situation, inspected the door to ensure it was securely closed, and reported the incident to the relevant authorities and the police," Cathay said. "The case has been handed over to the police for investigation. At Cathay, the safety of our customers and crew guides every decision we make."
Hong Kong police confirmed the incident, stating a 20-year-old male from mainland China was arrested early on Thursday on suspicion of violating the Aviation Security Ordinance.