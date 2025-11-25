Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s that time of year again when many of us start longing for a getaway. Whether you’re dreaming of a cosy festive break or a warm-weather escape, several of the major travel companies are rolling out significant Black Friday discounts across flights, hotels, cruises and more.

With the actual sale event fast approaching, we’re already seeing companies release early, time-limited deals on holidays, giving you the chance to lock in your next trip for less. Big names, including British Airways, Jet2, G Adventures and Alton Towers, have already unveiled some of their best discounts ahead of Friday.

The Independent’s travel writers have teamed up with our IndyBest consumer experts to deliver you the latest savings that are actually worth snapping up. Below, we’ve rounded up the sales that have started far – check back here for the best reductions on travel in the lead-up to Black Friday.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 liveblog

open image in gallery Book next year's holiday now for a substantial saving ( Getty/iStock )

Best holiday deals

British Airways

British Airways has launched its Black Friday sale, saving you up to £300 on flight and hotel holiday packages. You will need to spend £1,250 per booking​ to get £50 off, £2,500 per booking​ for £100 off, £5,000 per booking for £200 off and £10,000 per booking for a £300 discount. Your travels will need to be completed between 1 January and 30 November 2026. The offer expires on 2 December 2025, so you’ll want to be quick if you’re planning a big trip next year.

Jet2holidays

Jet2holidays is offering £100 off per person on all holiday departures between 30 October 2025 and 31 October 2027. Enter the promotion code below at checkout.

Offer valid on new holidays booked from 30 October 2025 until 2 December 2025.





Legoland

Guests booking a short break at Legoland’s Windsor Resort can enjoy a second day in the theme park completely free on selected dates.

The offer is available for new bookings made between 3 November and 1 December 2025, for breaks booked from 13 February to 31 July 2026.

open image in gallery Legoland is giving away free second days in the theme park ( Legoland )

Lastminute.com

Online travel agent Lastminute.com has just launched its Black Friday deals, which see up to £250 off holidays. The deals last until 2 December, but remember to read all the terms and conditions before getting swept up in the discounts.

On the Beach

Travel retailer On the Beach has launched its Black Friday event, allowing customers to book a holiday now for the summer and pay nothing but a small deposit until 2026.

Butlins

open image in gallery Save up to 40 per cent off at Butlins this Black Friday ( Paul Underhill )

Looking to book a seaside staycation? Now is the time to secure a holiday with Butlins, which is offering up to 40 per cent off all family breaks and adults-only “Big Weekenders” in 2026.

Gap360

Gap year and adventure travel advisors Gap360 is offering up to 40 per cent off escorted tours. Its packages, to destinations such as Australia, Costa Rica, the Philippines and Japan, are aimed at travellers aged 18-35.

The sale will end at midnight on 2 December.

WeRoad

European tour company WeRoad, which specialises in solo travellers, is supplying discounts of up to 30 per cent until 2 December.

Newmarket Holidays

Escorted tour company Newmarket Holidays is offering 15 per cent of its 2026-2028 packages to destinations such as Greece, China, Japan and the US.

open image in gallery Newmarket Holidays is offering substantial discounts on its escorted tours ( Newmarket Holidays )

Alton Towers

Alton Towers is offering a deal for families looking to book a break at the attraction next year.

Kids can stay and swim for free on breaks between 23 January to 12 March 2026. The offer includes a free child overnight stay, free child entry to the waterpark, a buffet breakfast and crazy golf.

Bookings must be made before 12pm on 1 December 2025.

G Adventures

Small-group tours company G Adventures is slashing up to 30 per cent off selected tours if booked by 30 November.

Tui

Customers can save up to £300 when spending between £1,000 and £3,500 on a Tui holiday, valid between 1 January 2026 and 31 October 2027.

Other Tui deals include discounts of up to £40 on return flights between 1 January 2026 and 30 April 2027.

Use the code below when logged into a myTui account to start saving. Offer ends on 2 December.

Much Better Adventures

Much Better Adventures is offering up to 15 per cent off selected departures, with trip options including hiking in Jordan, bear-watching in Romania and island-hopping in the Galapagos.

Flight Centre UK

Until 3 December, customers can book long-haul holidays from £775 per person and save up to 30 per cent on tours and £1,000 on cruises. Trips include all-inclusive holidays to the Maldives, Thailand, Perth and more.

Intrepid Travel

Customers can get up to 20 per cent off trips to Morocco, Vietnam, Peru and more. This offer ends on 4 December.

loveholidays

Get up to £400 off selected package holidays, extra price drops on flights and transfers, until 2 December. Popular destinations include Spain, Turkey, the Canary Islands, Greece and more.

Read more: The best holidays to book for December 2025, from skiing in Austria to Christmas in Goa

Best travel deals

Booking.com

Booking.com will be launching its Black Friday sale on 20 November. There will be up to 40 per cent off selected accommodation, up to 25 per cent off car rentals and 20 per cent off selected attractions and airport rides.

Passengers can find up to 15 per cent off on selected flights with the booking platform, while those who book cruises can gain up to $2,000 (£1,515) to spend onboard.

Merlin Annual Pass

There are big savings to be made right now on Merlin annual passes, which grant you access to Legoland, Windsor Resort, Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures and more.

The ‘essential’ pass, which grants you 339 days' entry, is down to £79 (was £139), whereas the ‘gold’ pass, which will give you 364 days' entry, is now £199 (was £239).

Attraction Tickets

Online retailer Attraction Tickets is offering deals and discounts on the website with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Deals include 20 per cent off Orlando attraction tickets, up to 40 per cent off Discovery Cove packages, 12 per cent off Orlando resort hotels and discounts on Disney resort hotel and ticket packages.

Offers are valid for new bookings made until 1 December 2025.

Red Funnel Ferries

Red Funnel Ferries, which travels between Southampton and the Isle of Wight, has launched its Black Friday sale, which runs until 5 December.

Deals include a third off private vehicle travel (until 2 November 2026), plus car day return fares for £44 and “Red Jet” high speed return fares for £19 (both until 31 March 2026).

Roadsurfer

Roadsurfer, which specialises in campervan and motor home hire, is offering 30 per cent off all bookings for 2025 and 2026.

Rental locations can be found in London, Bristol, Manchester and Edinburgh, as well as across Europe and the USA.

Priority Pass

Priority Pass gives access to over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences, including spa treatments and private places to work before take off.

To have a great start to your flight for less, Priority Pass is offering 40 per cent off its standard membership (£41 to £24) and 25 per cent off its Standard Plus Membership (£171 to 10 free visits then £24 per visit). Offer ends on 7 December.

Best airline deals

Jet2

Jet2 is offering an automatic 20 per cent discount on all of its flights. The offer is valid on eligible flights booked from 30 October 2025 until the end of the day on 2 December 2025.

The discount is valid for travel from 30 October 2025 with all travel completed by 31 October 2027.

50,000 seats have also been made available for one-way travel only at £50 or less for travel between 6 November 2025 and 31 March 2026.

open image in gallery Jet2 has dropped discounts on flights and holidays ( Getty Images )

Read more: easyJet holidays discount codes – Up to £200 off in November 2025

Best hotel deals

Expedia

Travel booking platform Expedia has launched its Black Friday deals, with savings of up to 40 per cent across thousands of hotels while supplies last. The sale will end on 2 December.

Hotels.com

Hotel booking site Hotels.com is also knocking up to 40 per cent off its accommodation offerings. On Travel Tuesday, 2 December, Hotels.co will also be releasing a limited-time offer of 75 per cent off select hotels while supplies last.

Yotel

Hotel chain Yotel is offering up to 40 per cent off stays at select properties worldwide if booked between 19 November and 3 December, on stays from 20 November 2025 to 31 November 2026.

Participating hotels include London Stratford, Manchester Deansgate and Edinburgh, as well as across Europe, Asia and the US.

Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts

Scottish luxury hotel chain Marine & Lawn is knocking 50 per cent off their best available rate for stays from 1 January to 30 April 2026.

Virgin Red x Booking.com

Virgin’s rewards club has teamed up with Booking.com this Black Friday to offer its members more chances to earn Virgin Points.

Members can earn up to 10 Virgin Points (previously eight) for every £1 they spend when they book a Booking.com stay in the UK or Europe through Virgin Red between 3 November and 2 December 2025.

Virgin Points can be spent on a whole range of items, including Virgin Voyages, train tickets, Virgin hotels, Virgin holidays and Virgin Atlantic seats.

Generator

Hostel brand Generator is offering 33 per cent off stays of three nights or more across all of its European locations, ideal for a last-minute city break.

Travellers must book by 5 December to receive the deal on stays until 31 March 2026. Use code STAY33 at checkout.

AlmaLusa Hotels

Portuguese boutique hotel chain AlmaLusa is offering a 20 per cent discount on stays across its three properties (two of in Lisbon; one in Comporta.)

Hard Rock Hotel

open image in gallery Hard Rock Hotel Maldives ( Hard Rock Hotel Maldives )

Grab up to 55 per cent off stays at participating all-inclusive Hard Rock properties until 7 December, and up to 30 per cent off can city and resort hotels when you book direct.

Art’otel

Save up to 35 per cent on stays at art-themed hotel chain Art’otel when booked between 20 November and 2 December, on stays from 12 December 2025 to 31 December 2026.

Hyatt

International hotel chain Hyatt has announced that World of Hyatt members can save up to 30 per cent at more than 750 hotels and resorts when booked before and on 11 December.

The discount will apply to stays from 20 November 2025 to 30 April 2026. If you are not a member of World of Hyatt, you can still bag 25 per cent, but it may be worth creating a free account for extra savings.

Read more: Hotel reviews and roundups

Best cruise deals

Virgin Voyages

Those looking to book a cruise with Virgin Voyages can benefit from 80 per cent off a second “sailor”, plus up to $400 (£304) of on board credits. Selected sailings are also available for just $99 (£75) per sailor, per night, which the brand is calling “the lowest fares it has ever offered”.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has cut its fares by 50 per cent until 17 November, including on the new Norwegian Aqua and the soon-to-debut Norwegian Luna.

Oceania Cruises

Luxury cruise brand Oceania, loved by foodies for its culinary focus, is currently offering up to 50 per cent off on more than 170 sailings across 2026 and 2027 for Black Friday.

Offer ends 10 December 2025.

open image in gallery Royal Caribbean is offering £760 off cruise fares ( Getty Images )

Royal Caribbean

Popular cruise company Royal Caribbean is currently offering up to £760 off cruise fares, while a third and fourth guest can sail from £99 each when sharing a cabin.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is knocking 50 per cent off selected 2025/26 sailings from Southampton, including winter cruises on MSC Poesia and summer 2026 voyages on MSC Virtuosa. The offer ends on 7 December 2025.

Swan Hellenic

Swan Hellenic, which specialises in expedition tours of the Arctic and Antarctic, will launch its Black Friday deals on 17 November, ending 2 December.

Passengers can save up to £2,600 on sailings and receive an extra $1,000 (£760) of onboard credit.

HX Expeditions

Trailblazers of cruising in frozen lands, HX Expeditions is offering its guests up to 35 per cent off select expeditions in 2025, 2026 and some in early 2027.

The sale runs until 3 December, covering iconic destinations such as Antarctica and Svalbard to Greenland, Alaska, the Galapagos Islands, and the Northwest Passage.

For more savings, read our Black Friday cruise deals guide, compiled by The Independent’s cruise editor Marc Shoffman.

Best rail deals

Byway

Flight-free travel agency Byway is offering passengers a complimentary first-class upgrade on selected slow travel trips departing in 2026.

Subject to availability, the offer extends to eligible daytime trains using a digital Interrail/Eurail pass outside your country of residence, including Eurostar upgrades where travellers can sit in Eurostar Plus for free, where available. The offer ends on 10 December.

Interrail

Rail pass service Interrail is offering a 25 per cent discount on the “all-you-can-travel” range of Interrail “global” passes, covering 32 European nations. This means, for example, a seven-day rail pass within one month is now €286 (£250) instead of €381 (£334). Bookings must be made before 9am GMT on Wednesday, 17 December, and journeys can begin any time within the following 11 months. The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder got an exclusive on this deal.

Trainline

Looking to save on rail fares? Buying a railcard is known to be a great way to save and now new customers can enjoy further a discount. Trainline has just announced it’s offering 33 per cent off the purchase of any one-year UK railcards when using the code below at checkout. This deal lasts until 23:59 on 1 December 2025 and is only open to new customers.



