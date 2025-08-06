Birmingham Airport latest: Runway shut and flights halted after plane’s emergency landing
One person has suffered minor injuries with emergency services at the scene
All flights are currently suspended from Birmingham Airport due to an “aircraft incident”.
The incident is believed to involve a light aircraft forced to do an emergency landing after its landing gear would not deploy. The condition of the pilot and any passengers is not yet known, but one person has suffered minor injuries.
Pictures on social media appear to show a small propeller plane on the runway, with emergency services in attendance.
Birmingham Airport said in a statement: “Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.
“We will keep passengers already at the airport informed, and those due to travel later today are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.
“We will continue to issue updates when we can.”
The last flight to touch down before the closure was the Ryanair flight from Perpignan, which landed at 1.52pm. Two minutes later, an easyJet flight to Tenerife took off.
Diversions of incoming flights to alternate airports began immediately.
How big is Birmingham Airport?
According to its website, Birmingham Airport is the seventh-largest airport in the UK and the third largest outside London, handling approximately 11.5 million passengers in 2023.
Home to around 30 airlines, it offers over 130 direct routes and over 450 one-stop destinations from its one terminal.
Three people treated at the scene by paramedics and discharged
Three people were treated at the scene of an emergency landing at Birmingham Airport, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said.
“We were called at 1.45pm to an incident involving a light aircraft at Birmingham Airport. Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) paramedics and three paramedic officers were sent to the scene,” WMAS said in a statement.
“Upon arrival we found three patients from the aircraft, all of whom were assessed and discharged at the scene.”
Annoyed holidaymakers take to social media
Irritated travellers have taken to social media to vent their frustration at the delays, with one person taking to X to write: “A lot of very annoyed passengers - staff not giving any info, only know what has happened because of BBC News.”
Another woman said that her son’s flight had been cancelled from Amsterdam, while another wrote: “Questionable communication from BHX. I’m in Düsseldorf about to fly back this evening and the Eurowings team here are blissfully unaware of the closure and are checking everyone in as usual for this evenings flight to BHX. I had to show them the BBC news feed. Now what ?”
Flight cancellations begin
With aircraft, pilots and cabin crew out of position, airlines have begun to cancel outbound flights from Birmingham airport.
The cancellations so far:
- Aer Lingus to Belfast City (two)
- Air France to Paris
- Brussels Airlines to Brussels
Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be flown to their final destination as soon as possible, including on rival airlines if seats are available. But during the summer peak many flights are fully booked.
Airlines that cancel flights are also obliged to provide hotel rooms and meals as required until the passengers can travel to their destination.
Airport's runway closed until 5.30pm, reports say
All departures and arrivals to Birmingham Airport have been stopped until 5.30pm, The Telegraph has reported.
Holidaymakers have been advised to check with their airline before travelling to the airport.
Investigation launched by police
Birmingham Airport Police, which forms part of West Midlands Police, have said that an investigation has been launched and the Civil Aviation Authority has been informed.
Diversions of incoming flights to alternate airports increase to 18
Here’s a list of all the diversions caused to the closure of Birmingham Airport’s runway.
East Midlands: Air France from Paris, Ryanair from Murcia, Jet2 from Kalamata, Preveza and Mahon, Tui from Rhodes.
Manchester: Jet2 from Lanzarote, Malaga and Faro, Ryanair from Bucharest, Turkish Airlines from Istanbul, Tui from Kos.
Stansted: Ryanair from Malaga and Palma, Jet2 from Skiathos.Luton: Jet2 from Kefalonia, easyJet from Corfu and Heraklion.
In addition, an Aer Lingus Regional aircraft from Belfast City was about halfway across the Irish Sea when it turned back to its starting point.
The Brussels Airlines flight from the Belgian capital has been cancelled, along with the return leg from Birmingham.
One person injured after plane makes emergency landing
West Midlands Police said one person had suffered minor injuries after a small aircraft made an emergency landing at Birmingham Airport.
In a post on the Birmingham Airport Police X account, the force said: “We are at Birmingham Airport this afternoon after a small aircraft was involved in an emergency landing at around 1.40pm.
“Officers are among the emergency crews at the scene and one person has been reported to have minor injuries.
“The Civil Aviation Authority has been informed and the airport has suspended operations as an investigation is carried out.”
What has Birmingham Airport said?
In a statement, Birmingham Airport said that all flights are on hold and the runway has been temporarily closed due to an “aircraft incident”.
