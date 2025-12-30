Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As 2025 comes to an end, you may be setting your sights on a short-haul city break, a once-in-a-lifetime summer holiday or a cosy staycation in the autumn.

Nicknamed “Sunshine Saturday”, the first Saturday of the year is typically when holiday bookings skyrocket (and travel operators offer some of their most competitive deals). This year it falls on 3 January, but many brands have already launched their New Year sales, with discounted packages and transport now available to book.

British Airways is offering cut-price flights and holidays, cruise company Marella has dropped substantial savings on its sailings and Iglu Ski is allowing you to hit the slopes for less in 2026.

Here are the best January travel sales you can book now.

What holiday deals are live this January?

British Airways

open image in gallery British Airways has discounted flights and holidays for 2026 ( British Airways )

Until 27 January, those looking to book their next break should check out British Airways’ start of the year sale, which offers a range of discounts on flights and holiday packages.

British Airways Holidays is offering seven-night holiday packages (including flights and hotels) to European destinations such as Malaga, the Algarve, Malta and Mallorca from only £299pp, while city break rates are even cheaper, with trips to Barcelona, Nice or Venice from just £159pp.

If you are travelling beyond Europe and want to elevate your flight experience, enjoy up to £500 off Club World flights (long haul business class), which include a flat bed and additional baggage.

EasyJet

EasyJet are offering savings of up to £400 on holidays to kick off the New Year, depending on how much you spend. With over 4,000 destinations and holidays to choose from, such as Egypt, Spain and Cyprus, use code “BIGSALE” at checkout when booking before 11pm on 3 March.

Jet2

open image in gallery Save up to £100 per person on holidays with Jet2 ( Getty/iStock )

Jet2 has launched various discounts to start the New Year in style, from 20 per cent off flights to savings of £100pp on holidays. Choose from dozens of destinations such as Lanzarote, Alicante, Faro and Crete for your next summer holiday while the prices are lower.

Tui

Use code “SALE” at checkout when booking a Tui holiday this January and receive up to £500 off dependeing on how much you spend. Save 10 per cent per booking on a Tui package up to a maximum discount of £500 at destinations such as Spain and Greece, or some long-haul locations like Cape Verde and Mexico.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic has launched a flight and holiday sale, with a low deposit of £75pp on holidays for a limited time only, as well as upgrades to Economy Classic to Economy Delight for half the price. Jet off to Florida and the Caribbean, saving an additional £60 per adult and £45 per child. Or search the discounted prices for breaks around the US and Canada.

Iglu Ski

Ready to hit the slopes in 2026? Travel agent Iglu Ski has highlighted some offers where skiiers could save around 40 per cent if they book now. Some of the best discounts include up to 42 per cent off seven nights in Tirol for £515 per person, or perhaps escape to Salzburgerland for a week from £595, saving 41 per cent at a lakeside resort.

Loveholidays

open image in gallery There’s a chance to save up to £300 with Loveholidays ( Getty Images )

Holidaymakers could save up to £300 if they book a 2026 getaway with travel agency Loveholidays before 8 February. Loveholidays offers flexible monthly payments and deposits starting from £19pp.

Some of the best deals in the Loveholidays sale include a seven night stay in the Algarve, flying from East Midlands from £199pp in February. If you prefer time off in the summer, those flying from Liverpool to Tenerife in June can grab up to seven nights from £279pp.

Lastminute.com

Lastminute.com has dropped some New Year discount codes to help you book your 2026 holiday, with up to £350 off holidays depending on what you spend.

Running until 4 January, the sale is designed to help holidaymakers get the best price for any holiday during 2026, also allowing customers to pay low deposits and pay off the trip at a later date.

See the money off voucher codes below:

£150 off holidays with a minimum spend of £2,000 – NEWYEAR150UK

£250 off holidays with a minimum spend of £3,000 – NEWYEAR250UK

£350 off holidays with a minimum spend of £4,000 – NEWYEAR350UK

Marella Cruises

open image in gallery Savings of up to £300 can be had with Marella ( Tui )

Set sail with savings of up to £300 per booking on select cruise itineraries between April 2026 and April 2027. Available until 2 March 2026, save on transatlantic sailings, cruises around the Caribbean or trips to the Canary Islands.

Orlando holiday deals with Attraction Tickets

Travel retailer Attraction Tickets has spotlighted savings to be had on accommodation and tickets while exploring theme parks in Orlando, Florida.

By booking before 2 February, park-goers could save up to 25 per cent on a 14-day Disney World Magic Ticket, while 15 per cent could be saved on a Universal All-Parks Ticket. Hotel stays at both theme parks are also offering discounts. Use the code NEWYEAR at checkout to see the prices drop.

Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts

open image in gallery Sandals Regency La Toc St Lucia ( Sandals )

Save up to £400 on an all-inclusive Caribbean holiday by booking with Sandals or Beaches Resorts until 6 January. Valid for holidays through to December 2028, quote promo code “12DAYS” at the time of booking for discounts on your next getaway.

One of the top deals includes a seven-night stay for two adults at Sandals Regency La Toc in Saint Lucia with British Airways flights, bookable from £1,635pp.

Travelodge

In need of a practical place to stay the night in the near future? Book before 5pm on 2 January and get 10 per cent off a one-night stay at Travelodge.

Participating hotels are also offering a 30 per cent discount on a multi-night stay. This offer is valid for stays between 1 January and 13 February.

Parkdean Resorts

Save up to 50 per cent off UK staycation holidays in Parkdean Resorts’ January sale. Short breaks such as to Cornwall’s Lizard Point, the Isle of Wight, Norfolk and Devon all start from £89. Guests can also save up to £200 off lodge holidays by booking with the provider. The sale ends on 4 January at midnight.

James Villas, Cottages.com, Hoseasons

There's up to 30 per cent in savings to be had on breaks across the UK and Europe with these three holiday providers. Whether its a Mediterranean break with James Villas, a Pembrokeshire holiday with Cottages.com or a lakeside lodge stay in Shropshire with Hoseasons, grab these deals before the sale ends.

Club Med

open image in gallery Escape with Club Med in 2026 ( Club Med )

Luxury travel brand Club Med has launched its New Year's Sale, with a whole range of worldwide deals to snap up before the event ends on 16 January.

Guests can enjoy a discount of up to 15 per cent off across both long-haul and short-haul destinations. Top deals include a seven-night all-inclusive stay at Club Med Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from £1,790 (was £1,976) per adult.