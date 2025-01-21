Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Time Out has revealed the 50 best cities in the world right now, with South Africa’s Cape Town crowned the top destination for a city break in 2025.

The platform’s seventh annual survey of city dwellers asked more than 18,500 locals and over 100 experts about 44 criteria – including food, nightlife, culture, affordability and happiness – to rank the most exciting cities in the world this year.

Cape Town was hailed as the number one city for its fine wines, Blue Flag beaches and rich history, scoring high for happiness with 97 per cent of locals.

Read more: The holiday destinations our travel experts are booking in 2025

Ranked second, Thailand’s Bangkok ticked boxes for culture and affordable street eats, followed by the bustle of New York and Melbourne, Australia – home to Time Out’s “World’s Coolest Street” in 2024.

As for the UK, the capital, London, took the fifth spot to be named the best capital in Europe, with Edinburgh, Brighton, Glasgow, Belfast and Bristol all listed in Time Out’s top 50.

Grace Beard, travel editor at Time Out, said: “Our annual list of Time Out’s Best Cities in the World right now proves that if you want to know what makes a city truly great, ask a local.

“Thousands of city-dwellers worldwide responded to our survey this year, sharing their opinion on everything from nightlife and food to public transport, green spaces and friendliness. Their collective insights, coupled with the opinions and expertise of Time Out experts around the globe, allow us to create a definitive ranking of the best cities in the world right now.

“From affordability to access to nature, liveability was a key factor in our survey this year. This list not only showcases the world’s most exciting cities to visit in 2025, where world-class culture, great food and exciting nightlife can be found on every corner but also reflects the places where locals feel most at home.”

Time Out’s top 50 cities in the world for 2025

Cape Town, South Africa Bangkok, Thailand New York, USA Melbourne, Australia London, UK New Orleans, USA Mexico City, Mexico Porto, Portugal Shanghai, China Copenhagen, Denmark Chicago, USA Lisbon, Portugal Edinburgh, UK Hong Kong Sydney, Australia Amsterdam, Netherlands Barcelona, Spain Seville, Spain Paris, France Medellín, Colombia Hanoi, Vietnam Madrid, Spain Berlin, Germany Dubai, UAE Singapore Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Beijing, China Chiang Mai, Thailand Jakarta, Indonesia Vienna, Austria Tokyo, Japan Marrakech, Morocco Perth, Australia Brighton, UK Prague, Czech Republic Glasgow, UK Brisbane, Australia Marseille, France Budapest, Hungary Los Angeles, USA Lagos, Nigeria Seoul, South Korea Valencia, Spain Montreal, Canada Bilbao, Spain Abu Dhabi, UAE Belfast, UK Bristol, UK Mumbai, India Warsaw, Poland

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast