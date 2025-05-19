Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Have you ever been sitting on a train or a bus, and despite having headphones in, your own music is overwhelmed by the heavy bass of someone else’s music being played out loud at maximum volume?

There’s often one person on your commute who decides to sit down, open up TikTok, and proceeds to watch videos or play their own music out loud to the rest of the carriage without stopping to think that not everyone else wants to hear the same.

This practice has now got a new name: “bare beating”, which means the act of letting any noise from your phone reverberate around the carriage, rather than using headphones.

Commuters have long complained about these noisy culprits who blast music, videos or phone conversations for the rest of the passengers to hear.

One TikTok user stated: “Why do people listen to music on speakers in public, like what is wrong with you, we do not all want to hear your music.”

“The carriage is basically full and she’s annoying everyone”.

“When did it become socially acceptable to play music out loud, talk on speakerphone and vape on trains?” another TikToker asked.

Other people have questioned why people do not buy headphones to listen to music in public.

“[I don’t know] who started this trend of playing YouTube, TikToks, reels, etc on public transport, but it needs to stop. You can get earphones on Amazon for less than £20 please,” an X user said.

Another person also highlighted the use of Bluetooth speakers on trains. “It’ll never cease to amaze me that people think it’s acceptable to get on a public train, pull out a literal speaker, and start blasting music,” they said.

Conversations surrounding blasting music out loud in public came to the forefront last month when the Liberal Democrats declared they are seeking to change the law to explicitly ban this type of behaviour on English public transport.

The party dubbed them “headphone dodgers” and wants to see those who breach the ban be hit with £1,000 fines, so other commuters can “enjoy a moment of peace.”

A poll commissioned by the party found that more than half of Brits said they would not feel empowered to ask somebody to turn down their music on public transport.

More than a third said they have experienced people playing loud noises often or sometimes, the Savanta poll found.

The Lib Dems are seeking to amend the Bus Services Bill that is currently on its way through parliament, meanwhile creating a national campaign to shame “headphone dodgers” on public transport.

The party’s home affairs spokesman Lisa Smart said: “Far too many people dread their daily commute because of the blight of antisocial behaviour — and headphone dodgers playing loud music on buses and trains are some of the worst offenders.

“Whether you're heading to work, taking your kids to school, or simply trying to enjoy a moment of peace, everyone deserves to feel safe and respected on public transport. Time and time again, I hear from people who say they feel too intimidated to speak up when someone is blasting music or other content from a phone or speaker.

“It's time to take a stand for the quiet majority who just want to get from A to B in peace.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “There are already strict rules in place to prevent anti-social behaviour on public transport, including possible fines of up to £1,000.”

