Bali tourists told to carry passports at all times amid immigration crackdown

Foreign visitors to Bali have been ordered to carry their passports at all times as Indonesian immigration authorities step up random spot checks across the island.

The move follows a rise in visa violations reported earlier this year and comes with the deployment of a new Bali Immigration Patrol Task Force, known locally as Satgas.

The 100-officer unit, announced in early August by Indonesia’s minister for immigration, Agus Andrianto, has been stationed across ten of the island’s busiest tourist hubs, including Canggu, Seminyak, Kerobokan, Ubud, Kuta, Sanur, Benoa, Jimbaran, Nusa Dua and the popular surf beaches of Uluwatu and Bingin.

Mr Andrianto said the measure was introduced on the orders of president Prabowo Subianto “to ensure stability and security in Bali as one of Indonesia’s top tourist destinations”, reported the South China Morning Post. Officers, who wear navy and black uniforms marked “Immigration” and are equipped with body cameras, are tasked with conducting quick-response patrols and verifying foreign nationals’ immigration status.

Video footage shared by the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office on Instagram shows uniformed officers stopping tourists on bicycles and on beaches in Nusa Dua, asking them about their stay and whether they were carrying their passports.

Several admitted leaving documents at their hotels, but none were fined. Instead, officers reminded them they must always carry passports or stay permits – known locally as KITAS – when travelling around the island.

In its post, the Ngurah Rai office wrote: “One of the important roles of immigration officers in the field is to conduct a random check on WNA in Bali, especially in the working area of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office.

“This check aims to ensure that each WNA complies with the rules and regulations of the immigration administration.” WNA is the Indonesian abbreviation for warga negara asing, meaning foreign citizen.

Under Indonesia’s Immigration Law No 6 of 2011, Article 71 requires all foreigners to present immigration documents when requested by officials, reported the Bali Times. Article 116 allows for penalties if they fail to comply, though in practice, officers in the recent patrols issued only warnings.

Tourists lie on beach chairs at Kuta Beach in Kuta near Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on 27 May 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The stepped-up surveillance comes as the Bali government also enforces a new foreign tourist levy of IDR 150,000 (about £7.40).

While the tax is currently collected by the Bali Tourism Office, officials have indicated immigration officers may in future help verify payment.

The video of spot checks sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Some Indonesian users applauded the crackdown, calling for patrols to be extended to co-working spaces and yoga studios, where visa misuse by long-term foreign residents is suspected. Others warned that the policy risks deterring holidaymakers.

“Carrying an actual passport around is ridiculous. One of the most unsafe things to do and 99% will not be carrying one. An online photo copy of the front page is the best you could reasonably get ,” one comment read.

Authorities, however, have confirmed the checks will continue. Tourists are strongly advised to carry passports and permits at all times to avoid legal trouble.