Moo Deng fever hits as viral baby hippo draws huge crowds to zoo

The latest internet celebrity, baby hippo “Moo Deng”, is challenging her keepers with the unexpectedly big crowds she is drawing to her zoo, two hours south of the capital Bangkok.

Moo Deng, whose name means “bouncing pig” in Thai, has millions of fans on social media following her clumsily charming adventures, including trying to nibble her handler despite still lacking teeth.

“Normally on weekdays and in the rainy season - which is a low season - we’d be getting around 800 visitors each day,” said Narungwit Chodchoy, director of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province.

But the zoo is now getting 3,000 to 4,000 people on weekdays, and welcomed 20,000 visitors over the weekend, he said - most of them lining up to see Moo Deng.

“Moo Deng fever means we will have organise better so all visitors can see her,” Narungwit said.

On Monday morning, the pink-cheeked hippo, whose siblings are called Pork Stew and Sweet Pork, was sitting happily in a bowl of vegetables and other snacks.

“I left home in Bangkok from 6:30 this morning just to come and see Moo Deng,” said 45-year-old Ekaphak Mahasawad. “I’m only here to see her.”

Not all the attention Moo Deng is receiving is welcome. In a video shared on social media, Moo Deng is sleeping in her enclosure when a visitor pours water on her. Other visitors have thrown bananas and shellfish at her to try and get her attention.

Narongwit Chodchoi, director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, on Thursday released a statement asking visitors not to throw objects at her or make loud noises. He warned that the zoo would take legal action against those who do not behave, according to the Bangkok Post.

He added that the zoo had installed surveillance cameras in the area and an officer had been appointed to watch over her.

Born on 10 June to parents Jona and Tony at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Moo Deng has two siblings. She was first revealed to the public on 25 July, and her name was chosen after a vote held by the zoo.

Moo Deng’s grandmother, Malee, recently celebrated her 59th birthday as Thailand’s oldest hippo.