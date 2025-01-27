What are ‘aisle lice’? The latest travel term for annoying passengers on flights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Between landing, deplaning, baggage claim and customs, it can be a lengthy wait from touchdown to your taxi – and poor etiquette from impatient air travellers is on the rise.

As American Airlines moves to squash “gate lice” – pushy passengers trying to skip the boarding process – with alarm sounds and alerts for gate agents, a new pest has been named onboard.

“Aisle lice”, the new travel term for those who quickly unbuckle and queue down the cabin in a bid to deplane first, tend to shoot out of their seats once the seatbelt sign is turned off.

Now, frequent flyers are debating which of the two annoying air travellers is worse to fly with.

A Reddit thread asked "Who do [we] hate more? Gate lice or aisle lice?" after aisle lice crawled out of their seats to be the first off the aircraft on a recent flight from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport to LaGuardia Airport.

The first-class passenger wrote: “Not only do the two people next to me decide to stand up but somehow the guy from the window seat shoves his way forward and is the first of all of us to get off the plane.”

Social media users largely agreed that the eager exiters are “exponentially worse” than their gate lice predecessors.

“If you don't have a tight connection or any other ‘emergency’ then wait your turn to get off the plane,” said one flyer.

Another added: “Aisle lice slow things down, delay people and cause so much more headaches.”

Several commenters blamed the airlines for not discouraging the behaviour onboard.

The aisle lice nickname follows a wave of travel trends last year, including gate lice, “raw dogging,” and the “check-in chicken.”

“Rawdogging”, a TikTok travel trend, requires plane passengers to sit silently and screen-free on long-haul stints in the sky.

That means no films, music, sleep, snacks or distractions once in the cabin.

As for the “check-in chicken”, this flyer category applies to travellers who wait to book a seat until check-ins are almost closed in the hope of scoring the best available seats.

That’s the coveted extra legroom chairs and roomy exit row aisles in most cases.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast