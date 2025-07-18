Flight cancellations are soaring this summer: These are the US airports suffering the most disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flight cancellations in the US are surging this summer, according to a data study.

Research found that the cancellation rate across the US is up about 29 percent, from 1.4 percent of flights being canceled in the summer of 2024, to 1.8 percent in 2025.

CBS News, after analysing data from flight tracker FlightAware, said that the number of canceled flights between the Wednesday before Memorial Day through July 14, 2025, had risen by 1,000 compared to 2024.

open image in gallery The airport with the highest cancellation rate is Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where cancellations have surged by 274 percent ( Getty Images )

And according to aviation analytics firm Cirium, airports on the East Coast are suffering worse cancellation rates than elsewhere.

The airport with the highest cancellation rate is Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where cancellations have surged by 274 percent, with six percent of flights axed.

In second place is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (up 257 percent), followed by Washington Dulles International Airport (104 percent), Boston Logan International Airport (68 percent) and LaGuardia Airport (65 percent).

Some airports, however, have seen fewer cancellations.

Cancellations at Miami International Airport are down 40 percent and down 25 percent at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

On the West Coast, cancellations are down 21 percent at San Francisco International Airport and down 12 percent at Los Angeles International Airport.

Cirium has also revealed the best North American airlines for on-time performance this year.

Air Canada tops the table, with 77.15 percent of its flights arriving on time, with Spirit Airlines second (75.77 percent) and Delta third (75.62 percent).

It comes as Cirium predicts that today will be the busiest day for flight departures in the US in 2025.

Chicago O'Hare is scheduled to see the highest number of planes taking off, followed by Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver and Los Angeles.

There are scheduled to be over 28,314 departures from airports in the US on July 18 – equating to over 3.8 million seats.

The worst US airports for summer cancellations

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Washington Dulles International Airport Boston Logan International Airport LaGuardia Airport Philadelphia International Airport

The US airports with the fewest summer cancellations