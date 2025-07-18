Flight cancellations are soaring this summer: These are the US airports suffering the most disruption
Airports on the East Coast are suffering worst cancellation rates, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium
Flight cancellations in the US are surging this summer, according to a data study.
Research found that the cancellation rate across the US is up about 29 percent, from 1.4 percent of flights being canceled in the summer of 2024, to 1.8 percent in 2025.
CBS News, after analysing data from flight tracker FlightAware, said that the number of canceled flights between the Wednesday before Memorial Day through July 14, 2025, had risen by 1,000 compared to 2024.
And according to aviation analytics firm Cirium, airports on the East Coast are suffering worse cancellation rates than elsewhere.
The airport with the highest cancellation rate is Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where cancellations have surged by 274 percent, with six percent of flights axed.
In second place is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (up 257 percent), followed by Washington Dulles International Airport (104 percent), Boston Logan International Airport (68 percent) and LaGuardia Airport (65 percent).
Some airports, however, have seen fewer cancellations.
Cancellations at Miami International Airport are down 40 percent and down 25 percent at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
On the West Coast, cancellations are down 21 percent at San Francisco International Airport and down 12 percent at Los Angeles International Airport.
Cirium has also revealed the best North American airlines for on-time performance this year.
Air Canada tops the table, with 77.15 percent of its flights arriving on time, with Spirit Airlines second (75.77 percent) and Delta third (75.62 percent).
It comes as Cirium predicts that today will be the busiest day for flight departures in the US in 2025.
Chicago O'Hare is scheduled to see the highest number of planes taking off, followed by Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver and Los Angeles.
There are scheduled to be over 28,314 departures from airports in the US on July 18 – equating to over 3.8 million seats.
The worst US airports for summer cancellations
- Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- Washington Dulles International Airport
- Boston Logan International Airport
- LaGuardia Airport
- Philadelphia International Airport
The US airports with the fewest summer cancellations
- Miami International Airport
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
- San Francisco International Airport
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
- Los Angeles International Airport
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments