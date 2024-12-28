Airport delays live: Gatwick Airport warns of further disruption and London’s two busiest rail stations closed
Fog could limit visibility to just 100 metres with the worst forecast to descend on South East and central England
More UK travel chaos is expected on Saturday including more disruption to flights and the closure of two of the country’s busiest railway stations in London.
Thick fog has shrouded the country - wreaking havoc on festive travel plans as airports struggle to return to their normal flight schedules after Christmas.
Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester, the UK’s three busiest airports, are among those affected by the bad weather.
Apologising for any inconvenience, a spokesperson for Gatwick Airport added: “Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility. Some flights may be delayed throughout the day.”
In a double blow, the UK’s two busiest stations, London Liverpool Street and Paddington, are both closed due to engineering work on Saturday.
On the West Coast main line the electricity supply has failed between Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central.
National Rail said: “Trains may be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 40 minutes. Disruption is expected to continue until 12 noon.”
20,000 passengers hit by flight cancellations on Friday
At least 20,000 passengers hoping to fly to, from or within the UK had their flights cancelled on Friday, as airlines struggled to keep their schedules on track in heavy fog.
The worst-affected airport was London Gatwick, where 48 departures and arrivals were grounded, half of them on easyJet.
Upwards of 40 flights were cancelled at each of London City and London Heathrow, with British Airways grounding most of them.
Manchester airports saw 22 cancellations, including six departures and arrivals serving Amsterdam on KLM. Saturday has dawned with more cancellations.
British Airways has grounded 18 services to and from European destinations, including a holiday flight to Tenerife. At London City airport, Luxair and Swiss have grounded flights to and from Luxembourg and Zurich respectively.
Under air passengers’ rights rules, the cancelling airline must provide an alternative flight on any carrier as soon as possible – though bookings are extremely heavy. Passengers must be given means and, if necessary, hotel rooms while they wait.
