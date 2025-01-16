The banned airlines deemed unsafe to fly in the UK
At least 138 carriers are not compliant with international safety standards to fly in the UK
Aviation industry regulations are as stringent as ever in 2025 – but passengers should still consider the safety of operations when choosing who to fly with.
Failure to follow operational protocols and meet internationally agreed safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) can land airlines on the UK Air Safety List of carriers banned from operating.
Following its departure from the European Union in 2020, the UK Government agreed on a Future Trade Agreement from 31 December 2020 to establish a new framework for air travel.
Third-country operators are now required to hold a UK-Part TCO certificate and a Foreign Carrier Permit issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) before any commercial flight can travel to, from or within the United Kingdom.
According to advice from the CAA and the UK Air Safety Committee, 138 named carriers are currently prohibited from operating commercial flights in UK airspace due to poor safety performance.
Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said: “In reality, there is no likelihood of the vast majority of these airlines ever flying to the European Union or the UK. But the list provides a handy guide of carriers to be wary of when travelling in the rest of the world.”
Here are the airlines banned from taking off for the UK to protect and inform travellers.
The airlines banned from operating in the UK
Afghanistan
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Afghanistan are banned from operating, including:
- Ariana Afghan Airlines
- Kam Air
Angola
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Angola are banned from operating, including:
- Aerojet
- Air Jet
- Bestfly Aircraft
- Guicango
- Heliang
- Sjl
These two airlines are exempt from the restrictions:
- Taag-Linhas Aereas De Angola, S.A. dba Taag- Angola Airlines
- Heli Malongo Aviacao e Servicos De Angola, LDA dba Heli-Malongo
Armenia
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Armenia are banned from operating, including:
- Aircompany Armenia
- Armenia Airways
- Armenia Helicopters
- Atlantis Armenian Airlines
- Atlantis European Airways
- Mars Avia
- Skyball
Comoros
One carrier with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Comoros is prohibited from operating commercial air services within the UK:
- Air Service Comores
Congo (Brazzaville)
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Congo (Brazzaville) are banned from operating, including:
- Canadian Airways Congo
- Equaflight Services
- Equajet
- Societe Nouvelle Air Congo
- Trans Air Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are banned from operating, including:
- Air Fast Congo
- Air Katanga
- Busy Bee Congo
- Compagnie Africaine D’Aviation (CAA)
- Congo Airways
- Kin Avia
- Malu Aviation
- Mwant Jet
- Serve Air Cargo
- Swala Aviation
- Mwant Jet
Djibouti
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Equatorial Guinea are banned from operating, including:
- Daallo Airlines
Equatorial Guinea
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Equatorial Guinea are banned from operating, including:
- Ceiba Intercontinental
- Cronos Airlines
Eritrea
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Eritrea are banned from operating, including:
- Eritrean Airlines
- Nasair Eritrea
Iran
The following air carrier certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Iran is banned from operating:
- Iran Aseman Airlines
Iran Air, with the exception of their Fokker 100 and B747 aircraft, is permitted to operate into, within or out of the United Kingdom.
Iraq
The following air carrier certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Iraq is banned from operating:
- Iraqi Airways
Kyrgyzstan
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Kyrgyzstan are banned from operating, including:
- Air Company Air Kg
- Air Manas
- Avia Traffic Company
- Sky Kg Airlines
- Tez Jet
Liberia
According to the UK Air Safety List, “all air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Liberia are banned from operating commercial air services to, from, and within the United Kingdom”.
Libya
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Libya are banned from operating, including:
- Afriqiyah Airways
- Air Libya
- Al Maha Aviation
- Buraq Air
- Global Aviation and Services
- Libyan Airlines
- Libyan Wings Airlines
- Petro Air
Nepal
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Nepal are banned from operating, including:
- Air Dynasty Heli. S
- Altitude Air
- Buddha Air
- Fishtail Air
- Guna Airlines
- Heli Everest
- Himalaya Airlines
- Kailash Helicopter Services
- Makalu Air
- Manang Air Pvt
- Mountain Helicopters
- Mustang Helicopters
- Prabhu Helicopters
- Nepal Airlines Corporation
- Saurya Airlines
- Shree Airlines
- Simrik Air
- Sita Air
- Summit Air
- Tara Air
- Yeti Airlines
North Korea
Airline Air Koryo is permitted to fly in the UK when operating TU-204 aircraft with registration P-632 or P-633.
All other aircraft operated by Air Koryo are banned.
Pakistan
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Pakistan are banned from operating, including:
- Airblue Limited
- AirSial
- Pakistan International Airlines
- SereneAir Private Ltd.
- Vision Air International (Private) Ltd.
The Russian Federation
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of The Russian Federation are banned from operating, including:
- Airbridgecargo Airlines Limited Liability Company
- Air Company Aviacon Zitotrans
- Aircompany North-West Llc
- Air Company Sirius-Aero Ltd
- Air Company Sky Gates Airlines Llc
- Atran Llc
- Aviacompany Aviastar-Tu
- Azur Air Limited Liability Company
- Erofey Limited Liability Company
- Fsbi Aviation Rescue Company Of Emercom Of Russia
- Gazpromavia Aviation Company Limited
- Joint Stock Company Air Company Yakutia
- Joint Stock Company Air Management Group
- Joint Stock Company Alrosa Air Company
- Joint Stock Company Azimuth Airlines
- Joint-Stock Company Iraero Airlines
- Joint Stock Company Jet Air Group
- Joint Stock Company Nordstar Airlines
- Joint Stock Company Red Wings
- Joint Stock Company Royal Flight Airlines
- Joint Stock Company Rusjet
- Joint Stock Company Siberia Airlines
- Joint Stock Company Smartavia Airlines
- Joint Stock Company The 224-th Flight Unit State Airlines
- Joint Stock Company Ural Airlines
- Joint Stock Company Uvt Aero
- Js Aviation Company Rusline
- Jsc Yamal Airlines
- Limited Liability Company Aviaservis
- Limited Liability Company Aviation Technology Investment Service
- Llc Aircompany Ikar
- Llc Nord Wind
- Ltd I Fly
- Meridian Air Company
- Pobeda Airlines Limited Liability Company
- Rossiya Airlines Joint Stock Company
- Russian Airlines Aeroflot
- Severstal Aircompany Ltd
- Tulpar Air Ltd
- Turukhan Aviation
- Utair Aviation
- Utair Limited
- Volga Dnepr Airlines
São Tomé and Principe
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of São Tomé and Principe are banned from operating, including:
- Africa’s Connection
- STP Airways
Sierra Leone
According to the UK Air Safety List, “all air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Sierra Leone are banned from operating commercial air services to, from, and within the United Kingdom”.
Sudan
All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Sudan are banned from operating, including:
- Alfa Airlines Sd
- Badr Airlines
- Blue Bird Aviation
- Eldinder Aviation
- Green Flag Aviation
- Helejetic Air
- Kata Air Transport
- Kush Aviation
- Nova Airways
- Sudan Airways
- Sun Air
- Tarco Air
Suriname
The following air carrier certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Suriname is banned from operating:
- Blue Wing Airlines
Venezuela
The following air carrier certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Venezuela is banned from operating:
- Avior Airlines
Zimbabwe
The following air carrier certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Zimbabwe is banned from operating:
- Air Zimbabwe (PVT)
