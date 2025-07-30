Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Major air traffic control outage grounds flights across London

Traffic control issues have grounded planes in the London area, including at Heathrow airport

Alex Croft
Wednesday 30 July 2025 11:32 EDT
Comments

Major delays have been reported to flights in the UK due to traffic control issues, grounding planes in the London area.

In a statement, Gatwick Airport said the technical issue meant there are currently no departures while the situation is being resolved.

More to follow...

Major air traffic control outage grounds flights across London

Major delays have been reported to flights in the UK due to traffic control issues, grounding planes in the London area.

Alex Croft30 July 2025 16:32

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in