Major air traffic control outage grounds flights across London
Traffic control issues have grounded planes in the London area, including at Heathrow airport
Major delays have been reported to flights in the UK due to traffic control issues, grounding planes in the London area.
In a statement, Gatwick Airport said the technical issue meant there are currently no departures while the situation is being resolved.
More to follow...
