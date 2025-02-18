Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British couple detained in Iran while on a round-the-world motorcycle trip have been charged with espionage.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman, both in their early fifties, were arrested last month and are being held in custody in Kerman, central Iran.

The pair were trying to reach Australia for a psychology research project asking people what constitutes a “good life”.

Iranian authorities alleged they had been “collecting information in different locations in the country”.

They crossed into Iran from Armenia on about December 30 and planned to reach Pakistan by 4 January.

open image in gallery Craig Foreman last posted from Isfahan in Iran on January 3 (Family handout/PA) ( PA Media )

Ms Foreman acknowledged on social media she was about to tackle the most “challenging — and, let’s be honest, slightly scary — sections of our journey: Iran and Pakistan”.

“Despite the advice of friends, family and the [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] we’ve chosen to keep moving forward,” she said on Instagram.

“Why? Because we believe that, no matter where you are in the world, most people are good, kind humans striving for a meaningful life.”

In a previous Instagram post she said she came up with the “slightly bonkers idea” for the round-the-world trip in July at a conference on positive psychology in Austria.

The couple got motorcycle licences in August 2024 after Ms Foreman said she had wanted to get over her fear of motorbikes following the death of her brother in an accident in 1993.

“Yes, we’re aware of the risks. But we also know the rewards of meeting ­incredible people, hearing their stories and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear,” she wrote.

“From the vast deserts of Iran to the towering peaks of Pakistan, we hope to share the beauty, hospitality and humanity that often go unnoticed.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...