As October draws near, the UK is braced for cloudy days, colder temperatures and higher levels of rainfall.

While the weather is often inconsistent at home, there are several destinations abroad that continue to be graced with high temperatures and greater sunshine hours.

With kids back in school and many people avoiding holidays so close to the Christmas period, this is an excellent – and often affordable – month for an autumn getaway.

Southern European cities, including Seville and Valetta, stay pleasantly warm and have little rainfall during the month, while countries in the southern hemisphere are only just beginning to enter their own summer season.

With careful planning you can find great value holidays to destinations across the world, while still soaking up the sun. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the best.

Best autumn sun holiday destinations

Seville, Spain

open image in gallery Plaza de España, part of Seville’s Maria Luisa park ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 20C

20C Hours of sunshine per day: Seven

October brings cooler temperatures to continental Europe’s warmest city, but daily highs still reach a pleasant 26C. This makes it a great month to explore the Andalusian capital as you can avoid the sweltering summer temperatures while sightseeing.

To discover the city’s Moorish influence, start at the Casa de Pilatos palace, before moving on to the Torre del Oro, or tower of gold. Then head to the Real Alcazar palace and gardens. Nearby is the city’s cathedral – a Gothic marvel that is among the largest churches in the world – and the Giralda Tower.

For those who prefer to simply wander, the banks of the Guadalquivir river are a good place to start. The María Luisa Park – and its centrepiece, the Plaza de España – are worthy of an extended visit, as are the numerous sites built for the Ibero-American Expo of 1929 (such as the Plaza de América).

Valetta, Malta

open image in gallery The harbour at Valetta ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in October: 22C

22C Hours of sunshine per day: Seven

October falls in Malta’s shoulder season, but temperatures in the capital remain high enough for an enjoyable, sun-kissed trip. With highs around 25C, October is a great time to explore the city while avoiding the scorching heat.

The city itself is a Unesco World Heritage Site, with its grand fortifications providing pleasant sightseeing opportunities as you explore. The main tourist sights include St John’s Co-Cathedral, Fort St Elmo (and the National War Museum) and the Grandmaster’s Palace.

Nevertheless, the city cannot be reduced solely to its heritage castles and religious sites. The waterfront features a collection of 18th-century warehouse buildings that now house various restaurants, cafes and shops along the promenade, while the Upper and Lower Barrakka Gardens are the city’s main green spaces.

October also sees the city’s annual Notte Bianca festival, an arts celebration that takes place in various venues across the city, for example, at the City Gates (this year, it will be held on 4 October).

Oahu, Hawaii, USA

open image in gallery Waikiki Beach is one of the most famous on the island ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 27C

27C Hours of sunshine per day: Eight

While all of the Hawaiian islands are undeniably idyllic, Oahu is the first pick due to its amazing natural beauty and high temperatures reaching 29C.

Honolulu, the state capital, has all the classic character of any major city, with the addition of a beachside location and a rainforest backdrop.

Despite this unique metropolis being the “centre point” of the island, it is far from its biggest draw. Hundreds of incredible beaches line the coasts, with stunning white sands found at Waikiki and Lanikai.

Other areas worth exploring include the Waimea Canyon State Park, Kaena Point, or the various tours of the (privately-owned) Kualoa Ranch – the filming location for the original Jurassic Park films.

Sardinia, Italy

open image in gallery An aerial view of the beautiful village of Bosa in Sardinia ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 18C

18C Hours of sunshine per day: Six

This Mediterranean island has long been a top tourist destination, including among Italians in the know. While average temperatures only hover around 18C, average highs still climb to 24C, making the island a top choice for that last bit of autumn sun.

The waters will also be warm, meaning you can relax on the beach (or take part in any number of water sports) in areas like the Costa Smeralda or Cala Goloritzé.

While spending all your time kicking back at various beaches may be tempting, part of the lure of Sardinia is the opportunity for exploration. The island contains some of the most picturesque towns in Italy, with Alghero, Bosa, San Teodoro, and several others home to medieval buildings, castles and colourful riverside houses.

If you’d rather stay in nature, there are also three national parks and ten regional parks, with Asinara and Gennargentu among the most beautiful.

Cyprus

open image in gallery A rock arch near Cavo Greco, Ayia Napa ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 23C

23C Hours of sunshine per day: Eight

One of the warmest places in Europe during October, Cyprus offers temperatures in the high 20s. The island was granted independence in 1960, but has an extensive history involving ancient Greeks, Romans and many other historic civilisations.

If you want to delve deeper into this history, some of its most famous landmarks include the Tombs of the Kings, Kolossi Castle and the ancient city of Kourion.

While many of its towns and cities are steeped in history, today the island enjoys a reputation as a tourist hotspot. Think pristine, sun-soaked beaches, a healthy Mediterranean lifestyle and dozens of villages (including Omodos and Lefkara) where visitors can experience well-preserved Cypriot traditions, cuisine and culture.

Algarve, Portugal

open image in gallery A beach in Carvoeiro, Algarve ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 23C

23C Hours of sunshine per day: Seven

Tucked away in the southernmost region of Portugal’s mainland, the Algarve has, on average, more sunshine per year than California does, and October does not skimp on rays.

The area is famous for its long stretches of silky-soft sand, but the area is also ideal for hiking. One of the best known is the Via Algarviana, which is an old pilgrims’ route that connects the seaside of Cabo de São Vicente to mountainous terrain further inland.

If taking a hike is not your bag, Faro’s charming old town offers historical sites, such as the macabre Chapel of Bones.

Mauritius

open image in gallery A beach on Le Morne, a peninsula in the southwest of Mauritius ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 21C

21C Hours of sunshine per day: Eight

Situated in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is always going to have to compete with the Maldives and the Seychelles.

This African country (found 700 miles east of Madagascar) still contains many of the attractions that make its rivals so popular. The weather is still perfect in October – with average highs reaching around 27C.

Water-based activities are popular, with opportunities for diving, swimming and snorkelling in the numerous coral reefs, as well as kayaking and canoeing.

If too much beach begins to bore you, fear not: the island also contains several other natural areas, including Black River Gorges National Park (covered in tropical rainforest) and the Casela Nature Park.

When you’re ready to return to civilisation, towns such as Flic-en-Flac and Grand Baie possess a pleasant mix of daytime relaxation and lively evenings.

Rhodes, Greece

open image in gallery Lindos, a village on the island of Rhodes ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 22C

22C Hours of sunshine per day: Eight

Another one of Greece’s seemingly endless list of important historical locations, Rhodes was once home to the Colossus, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. Nowadays, it is home to a Unesco-listed Old Town, where visitors can explore well-preserved fortifications, narrow limestone streets and archaeological sites.

Like almost every Greek island, Rhodes also possesses beautiful beaches and towns. Lindos and Faliraki offer gorgeous beaches, perfect for a dip in the Aegean. They are also a great place to visit a taverna or sample mezze at the end of a long, relaxing day.

Cape Town, South Africa

open image in gallery October marks the start of spring in Cape Town ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in October: 24C

24C Hours of sunshine per day: Nine

October marks the start of spring in Cape Town, when average highs staying at a manageable 24C. South Africa’s legislative capital, Cape Town is a popular destination for Brits looking to travel further afield.

Its neighbourhoods are an eclectic blend of calm beach areas and lively artistic hubs, with the V&A Waterfront, Camps Bay and Bo-Kaap among them.

Many people head to the city for its mix of urban living and abundant countryside. The Cape Floristic Region and West Coast National Park are nearby, while the Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden is one of the most popular sites in the city.

Lion’s Head and Table Mountain offer hiking opportunities with amazing views of the city below, but the plethora of sandy beaches and hidden coves might be too tempting.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

open image in gallery Brazil’s temperatures tend to start to climb in October ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in October: 26C

26C Hours of sunshine per day: Five

Brazil’s temperatures tend to start to climb in October, making it a perfect time to travel a little further to visit the country’s second-largest city.

While December to February are Rio de Janeiro’s peak summer months, October may be the better option for budget travellers who want to avoid high prices.

A typical itinerary will include a trip to the remarkable Christ the Redeemer statue, a night out in the Lapa neighbourhood, and a visit to chilled-out Santa Teresa neighbourhood.

However, the city is also home to some iconic stretches of sand. Visiting the two-and-a-half-mile-long Copacabana beach might be on your bucket list, but a trip to the slightly less well-known but just as beautiful Ipanema is also a great choice.

