Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Since the first tourist posted on Tripadvisor about “rip-off prices”, DK Oyster has had almost as many bad reviews as there are grains of sand on Platis Gialos.

The restaurant, on the Greek island of Mykonos, markets itself as “a high-end destination for discerning travellers seeking a relaxing seclusion”.

But reviews slam the beach bar for its surly service and habit of overcharging customers. It now has a 2.1 rating, making it the region’s most notorious place to eat.

“I was charged €600 (£520) for two mojitos and two crab claws,” one French reviewer complains. An American family writes: “We ordered appetisers and five drinks… the bill was €1,500 (£1,300).”

I decided to visit the taverna to find out if the comments were justified.

First, though, to get an idea of prices at its competitors, I take a stroll along the boardwalk. Although sunbeds cost around €30-€50 (£25-£45) for two, the beach is fairly full.

Speaking Greek is a definite advantage when you’re scoping out tavernas in Mykonos. But even then, the promenade is a pretty toxic place.

“Malaka! (w***er!)” one waiter says under his breath as I walk away after explaining, in English, that I’m just browsing but might eat later.

“Fae skata kai psofa! (eat sh** and die!)” another one mutters, after I decline to answer where I’m from.

open image in gallery Platis Gialos beach is popular with both tourists and locals ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Read more: Greece’s tiny Island of Outcasts charmed me – I’d be expelled there any day

I then come across Anios Taverna, which has a solid 4.4 on Tripadvisor. Prices are fairly reasonable by Mykonian standards: moussaka is €22 (£19), pizzas start at €15 (£13) and lobster costs €120 (£100) per kilo. But it would still add up to a hefty bill for a family of four.

I ask one of the touts if he has heard of DK Oyster’s bad reviews.

“Of course!” he says. “They behave the old-fashioned way, as if the internet doesn’t exist, but now Tripadvisor is catching up with them.”

He tells me that it’s been a lousy season for Mykonos. “There’s nobody here. Blame it on fires, earthquakes and Trump.”

Tourist arrivals are reportedly down by around 15 per cent this year. Analysts suggest that potential visitors have been dissuaded by reports of overcrowding and inflated hotel prices.

Many staple dishes – including the once-affordable choriatiki, or Greek salad – have tripled in price.

“Greeks have been priced out of what was once their favourite holiday destination and foreign tourists are heading for Turkey or Spain where they’ll get more things for less,” a shopkeeper says.

For a “high-end destination”, DK Oyster is surprisingly low key. I have visions of Kalashnikov-toting guards at the entrance, so I walk past a hole-in-the wall taverna several times before realising it is the place I’m looking for.

I expect to be lured inside, but the bored-looking cashier carries on cleaning his nails and the table-tout stares out at the sunbeds.

open image in gallery A portion of fries is priced at €19 (£16) ( Heidi Fuller-Love )

The small black menu, on display outside the taverna, reminds me of the notices Greek people put up when someone dies.

Perhaps it’s apt. The exorbitant prices – €44 (£40) for a chicken club sandwich, €19 (£16) for a portion of fries, €298 (£260) per kilo for lobster pasta – could easily give you a heart attack.

It’s a lot more expensive than other places along the strip and I struggle to find something to order on my self-imposed €50 (£44) budget. In the end I order a cappuccino (€10, or £8.60) and a plate of scrambled eggs (€13, or £11.20).

The cappuccino comes in what looks like an egg cup, but the egg, served on pita bread with a salad, is big enough to feed two.

open image in gallery Customers can order food to their sunbed from DK Oyster ( Heidi Fuller-Love )

Read more: The best Greek island hotels

Staked out in the corner of the taverna, I watch the commotion on the sunbeds opposite. An Italian couple dressed in matching Gucci order mojitos, and then order two more, without asking to see the menu.

At €58 (£50) each, I imagine they’ll have a nasty surprise when they ask for the bill.

Another couple order smoothies and two plates of king crab pasta, again without asking to see the menu. Checking it for them, I see that their snack will set them back €430 (£370). It’s like watching a car crash in slow motion.

“I call it the Mykonos effect,’” confides Eva, who has a house near the beach. “People come here and they want to pretend they’re millionaires or pop stars, so they start ordering without looking at the price of things. I see it a lot.”

open image in gallery Heidi's final bill came to around €23 (£20) ( Heidi Fuller-Love )

When it’s my turn to pay, I’m charged €23 (£20), which is ridiculously expensive, but does match the price advertised on the menu. The restaurant’s owner, Dimitrios Kalamaras, blames “blackmailing influencers” for the bad reviews.

Kalamaras, who according to the Daily Mail lives a “flamboyant lifestyle”, inherited the taverna from his grandfather. His company also owns the Kosmoplaz Beach Hotel close by, which has considerably better Tripadvisor reviews than DK Oyster.

I ask waiter Christofer why he thinks the restaurant has such a bad reputation. He looks genuinely puzzled.

“Look – we tell people that there’s a €35 (£30) minimum charge if they take the sunbeds, but that’s to pay for drink. If they go and order lobster, they will pay a lot for that, like it says on the menu.”

Out in the street again – and relieved not to have been conned – I meet Sara and James from London. They tell me they have never heard of DK Oyster, but they’re not surprised by its reputation.

“This is Mykonos – everyone knows that it’s the kind of place where they charge people anything they want,” Sara says.

“You have to do your research and just avoid these places. You wouldn’t go just anywhere in the UK, so why would you here?”