Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For an authentic dose of festive cheer, look no further than Germany, the undisputed home of the Christmas market.

The nation, where the beloved traditions first originated, continues to pour huge effort into spectacles that are as enchanting as they are memorable.

From the bustling urban offerings of Berlin to the rustic charm found across Bavaria, virtually every German city and town proudly presents its own unique seasonal celebration.

Visitors can indulge in the comforting warmth of mulled wine, savour traditional bratwurst and explore a host of regional delicacies.

Meanwhile, the diverse array of arts, crafts and gifts available in cities like Dresden provides ample opportunity to find thoughtful presents for loved ones.

Adding to their allure, many markets are set against breathtaking backdrops, from the dramatic viaduct at Ravenna Gorge to Cologne’s iconic cathedral.

For anyone tempted by the promise of glühwein and gingerbread, Germany offers an unrivalled festive escape. Here are eight of the best Christmas markets to check out.

Berlin

open image in gallery The first of Berlin’s Christmas markets reportedly dates back to 1530 ( Getty Images )

Berlin certainly has the most markets in the country. There are around 80 locations in the capital, ranging from smaller, more intimate affairs to the largest in town, a vast – yet still cosy – collection of stalls that combines great food with plenty of gift options in the western suburb of Spandau.

Potsdamer Platz hosts a winter village of various activities as well as market stalls, while the centrally located Gendarmenmarkt puts on a traditionally styled market and Alexanderplatz is home to a funfair-type market with a few touches of the medieval. Several locations boast over 100 stalls, and with individual markets in many of the city’s neighbourhoods, just follow the smell of mulled wine and gingerbread to discover one.

Read more: These are the 20 best Christmas markets in the UK

Nuremberg

open image in gallery Nuremberg is the second largest city in Bavaria ( Getty Images )

Nuremberg goes big on Christmas markets, with a focus on variety and markets that cater to different groups (something that is not always seen across Europe).

The Sister Cities market is a unique example, where over 20 stalls sell produce from Nuremberg’s sister cities, including Nice, Antalya and Krakow. Another is the Children’s Market (known as the Kinderweihnacht), where kids can try out ferris wheels and fairground rides, as well as activities such as cake making.

The Christkindelsmarkt, which takes place in the central Neumarkt, is one of the country’s most famed Christmas markets. A large area known locally as the “city of wood and cloth”, it contains dozens of rows of stalls selling traditional food, souvenirs and gifts, all with the magnificent backdrop of the city’s 14th-century cathedral.

Read more: The 10 best European Christmas markets for a magical winter break

Rothenburg

open image in gallery Rothenburg is officially known as Rothenburg ob der Tauber ( Getty Images )

Rothenburg may not lie on the well-trodden path of visitors to Germany, but this northern Bavarian town is the ideal setting for an atmospheric Christmas market.

Mazes of cobbled streets, hundreds of festoon lights and a smattering of snow on the roofs of the timber-framed buildings provide the quintessential festive backdrop, while the Reiterlesmarkt supplies the ideal venue and the usual festive specialties.

The market is spread across the Market Square, town hall and the Green Market, featuring around 50 stalls. While exploring you’ll likely hear carol singing and other musical performances, giving this market even more of a festive atmosphere. Don’t leave without trying local comfort foods like schneeball, a fried pastry topped with powdered sugar or chocolate.

Read more: Eight unsung snowy destinations for a winter wonderland holiday

Dresden

open image in gallery The Striezelmarkt was founded in 1434 ( Getty Images )

Dresden is another city with several markets dotted throughout, with the Frauenkirche hosting an arts and crafts market and the Mittelalter-Weihnacht carrying a medieval theme while also offering somewhat unique features, like the opportunity to buy gifts made using tools and materials from the Middle Ages.

The city’s main market, the Striezelmarkt, is one of the oldest in Germany, considered by some to be the original Christmas market. It is set near the banks of the Elbe, in the city’s charming Baroque old town, and with over 200 stalls, its own ferris wheel and a giant, 14-metre high Christmas pyramid, this is one of the grandest markets in Germany.

Read more: The perfect European city Christmas market break – with a hidden spa twist

Cologne

open image in gallery The construction of Cologne’s Cathedral began in the 13th century ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Cologne is home to several Christmas markets, from an excellent food market and the romantic “Village of Angels” around Neumarkt to Henzels Winter Fairytale, a “winter village” in the old town that features an ice rink and dozens of chalet-style stalls. The Harbour Christmas Market has one of the most picturesque settings, complete with a ferris wheel that offers views from 48 metres above.

Despite great variety across the city, the largest and most famed market is the Kolner Dom, which sits in Roncalliplatz, surrounded on one side by the dramatic Unesco-listed cathedral.

The square is filled with red-roofed market stalls that sell all the usual trinkets and German delicacies, placed around a giant Christmas tree and a stage that hosts around 100 free events between 5 and 23 December.

Read more: Where is hot in December? Best holiday destinations for winter sun in 2025

Erfut

open image in gallery Erfut is the capital of the Thuringia region ( Getty Images )

Erfut is a city that really gets into the Christmas spirit come December, with a market spread that turns several squares into a veritable winter wonderland. It takes places in the city’s historic quarter, surrounded by the multi-coloured facades of its Gothic buildings and sprawled across the squares of Domplatz, Fischmarkt and Willy-Brandt-Platz.

Domplatz is the heart of the market, adorned with a vast, 20-metre tall Christmas tree and an equally imposing ferris wheel. Alongside the 200 or so stalls (selling everything from pottery and fabrics to Thuringian bratwurst), there are plenty of attractions for both children and adults, including fairground rides, festive floral displays and life-sized Nativity scenes.

Read more: The six warmest holiday destinations in Spain for winter sun

Ravenna Gorge

open image in gallery The market in Ravenna Gorge is known simply as Christmas Market ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

What is likely the most picturesque market in the country – and perhaps on the continent – takes place in Germany’s famed Black Forest, in a southerly section close to the border with Switzerland. Its setting is unmatched, situated at the base of a 40-metre high viaduct and intersected by its stone arches, with a sea of sparkling lights and a sprinkling of snow creating a picture-perfect backdrop.

Visit in the evening to see the bridge lit up along with the stalls, and save some room for a selection of German specialties including pork shoulder or flammkuchen, an Alsatian take on pizza. Potential gifts are sold in abundance too, from handmade glass and artisan produce to Black Forest cuckoo clocks. To reach the Gorge, take a train to Hinterzarten or Himmelreich and then board a free shuttle bus.

Read more: Koblenz is the cosy German city that welcomes visitors like locals

Goslar

open image in gallery Goslar’s Old Town is a Unesco World Heritage Site ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

For something that is more intimate while offering a true taste of the quintissential German market, head to Goslar in central Germany. Christmas there is a more humble affair than in other German towns and cities, with just two markets taking place between 6 and 30 December.

The main one takes place on Market Square, where around 80 wooden huts provide arts, crafts and Christmas delicacies like gluhwein or roasted almonds in the beautiful surroundings afforded by Goslar’s timber-framed medieval architecture. An enchanting Christmas forest is also set up, taking place nearby in Schuhof, where 60 large conifers are decorated with lights to provide a magical festive setting.

This piece was first published in December 2023 and has been revised and updated