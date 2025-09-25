Forget Paris: Five overlooked French cities you can reach by high-speed train (from just $13)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It's understandable that Paris steals a lot of limelight, but when planning a city getaway in France, it pays to look closely at the hidden treasures.

There are some absolute gems to discover, as revealed here.

These five overlooked cities are all reachable by direct high-speed TGV train services from the French capital, with some fares costing as little as $13 if booked in advance.

There's the former industrial powerhouse where slums have become inviting cafes and boutiques; the mesmerizing city that anchors a region with 300 castles; the political hub that also has a historic quarter resembling a Grimm fairytale; the Atlantic coast resort that gives the Côte d'Azur a run for its money; and a stunning city in the South of France that has its very own Arc de Triomphe.

Here are the top spots for food, the best museums, magical places to stay, and more...

1. Lille

open image in gallery Lille's Grand Place (Place du Général-de-Gaulle), where several impressive buildings vie for attention ( Getty Images )

Lille has risen like a phoenix from the ashes to become one of France's most vibrant, eye-catching cities – yet this gem, north-east of Paris in French Flanders, remains firmly under the radar and is rarely inked into tourist itineraries. It's often encountered only as a station where trains are changed.

Once a grimy industrial city, Lille now has much to offer those with a yen for historic streets, grand palaces, beguiling places of worship, impressive museums and classy restaurants.

Step away from the high-speed rail hub and immerse yourself in charming Vieux-Lille (Old Lille) and you'll struggle to believe that the regenerated area was a partially abandoned slum in the 1970s, riddled with boarded-up buildings.

The restored 17th and 18th-century façades are now postcard-worthy and peppered with inviting cafes and boutiques.

Linger in the area and explore the Musée de l'Hospice Comtesse, a former hospice set in 15th to 18th-century buildings that's now an art and history museum. Delve into Lille's heritage via displays featuring paintings, tapestries, furniture, and earthenware.

The old town is also home to the Notre-Dame-de-la-Treille Cathedral, a striking combination of neo-Gothic and 20th-century design.

A short walk will bring you to the Grand Place (Place du Général-de-Gaulle), where several impressive buildings vie for attention – the beautiful Vieille Bourse (Old Stock Exchange), the Art Deco headquarters of regional newspaper La Voix du Nord and the Théâtre du Nord.

Take it all in from the center, where the 1845 Column of the Goddess stands proud as a symbol of Lille's resistance to the Austrian siege of 1792.

The magnificent Palais des Beaux-Arts, a world-class fine arts museum housing works by the likes of Rubens, Van Dyck and Manet, and the incredible five-pointed Citadelle de Lille fortress are also well worth investigating before you tuck into some Flemish specialities. Try Chez la Vielle for a village vibe and rustic fare and Hopen Source for delicious vegetarian and fish dishes.

How to get there

Direct high-speed TGV rail services from Paris Gare du Nord take just over an hour and can cost as little as €12/ $13 one-way if booked early enough.

Where to stay

L'Hermitage Gantois, Autograph Collection looks the part inside and out, with a stunning Flemish-Gothic façade and 67 gorgeous rooms with marble bathtubs.

2. Tours

open image in gallery Place Plumereau, the jewel in the crown of Tours' old quarter ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The 300 or so châteaux of the Loire Valley are world-famous, but Tours — the city anchoring the region — is often skipped.

Why pause there?

For starters, there's 13th-century Cathédrale Saint-Gatien, which is an absolute showstopper, with a flamboyant façade, twin 220-foot towers that soar towards the heavens, and intricate, bewitching stained glass.

Some of Tours' sweeping boulevards are reminiscent of Paris, but its old town (Vieux-Tours) is fairytale central. To wander its cobbled streets and ancient alleyways lined with half-timbered houses is to be transported back to medieval times.

The jewel in the crown of the old quarter is Place Plumereau, which has something of a festive atmosphere thanks to a generous peppering of lively bars and restaurants.

A few minutes on foot from here is the Musée des Beaux-Arts (Museum of Fine Arts), housed inside the magnificent former archbishop's palace, an attraction in its own right. Inside are grand rooms and thousands of artworks, including Rembrandt's The Flight into Egypt, Rubens' Virgin and Child, and paintings by Monet and Delacroix.

Bookend a tour of Tours in style with a visit to Neo-Byzantine Basilique Saint-Martin, assembled between 1886 and 1924 and built on the tomb of evangelist St Martin, the bishop of Tours in the 4th century.

This crypt attracts pilgrims to this day.

On the food front, hot-pick restaurants include Le Chien Fou (The Mad Dog) for https://www.chien-fou-bistrot.fr/ tasty but unpretentious bistro classics (think duck breast with fig sauce and stuffed red mullet) and La Deuvalière, housed in a 17th-century building in the old town.

How to get there

Tours can be reached by direct TGV from Paris Montparnasse in just 55 minutes, with advanced fares costing from just €13/$15.

Where to stay

Over the past 160 years, glitzy Hotel de l'Univers has welcomed guests including singer Edith Piaf and American novelist Ernest Hemingway. Features include an indoor pool and suites with whirlpool baths.

3. Strasbourg

open image in gallery Above is Strasbourg's most picturesque area, La Petite France ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Despite its undeniable beauty, rich history, and role as European Parliament headquarters, Strasbourg doesn't make much noise on the international tourism circuit.

But discover its treasure trove of fascinating buildings, whimsical streets and magical waterways and you'll be singing its praises from the rafters. Or perhaps the viewing platform at spectacular Strasbourg Cathedral, a Gothic masterpiece that rises to 466 feet in height, making it one of the world's tallest churches.

The viewing platform is 216 feet up, and from here, on a clear day, you can see the Vosges mountains in France and the Black Forest in Germany.

Fuel up first though — it's a challenging climb: 330 steps in a narrow spiral staircase.

No head for heights? Strasbourg has plenty to captivate at lower altitudes.

A short walk from the cathedral is Palais Rohan, an 18th-century residence of such opulence it's sometimes described as a "Versailles in miniature".

Once home to the city's bishops, it now houses three excellent museums, the Archaeological Museum, the Museum of Decorative Arts, and the Museum of Fine Arts.

Strasbourg's most picturesque area is perhaps La Petite France, a Unesco World Heritage Site criss-crossed by canals that was inhabited by fishermen, millers and tanners in the Middle Ages. Their half-timbered crooked houses remain, jutting out over the water and lending the neighborhood a Grimm fairytale vibe.

Equally arresting are the quarter's covered bridges (Ponts Couverts). They've lost their roofs, but with their trio of 13th-century defensive towers are still an impressive sight.

European Parliament on your list? Take the D tram line from the city center — the walk is long.

End the day back at the irresistible cathedral with a meal at the richly embellished Maison Kammerzell. It sits in the shadow of the mighty structure and is famous for its traditional Alsatian specialties. Don't miss the "Choucroute aux Trois Poissons" (sauerkraut with three different types of fish).

How to get there

Strasbourg can be reached by direct TGV from Paris Gare de l'Est in one hour and 45 minutes, with advance fares costing from just €25/$30.

Where to stay

Le Bouclier d'Or Hotel & Spa, housed in a medieval building in La Petite France, offers 22 rooms furnished with antiques, a spa enveloped by stone vaults and an on-site wine bar.

4. Biarritz

open image in gallery Biarritz, the Basque coast surf capital of Europe and the former destination of choice for Napoleon III and his wife, Eugénie ( Getty Images )

You'd be forgiven for thinking that there's only one place in France for an unforgettable beach holiday — the Mediterranean Riviera.

Yes, it has beautiful coastlines that have inspired painters from Renoir to Monet and dazzling resorts from Saint-Tropez to Cannes that attract the rich and famous and tourists who want a soupçon of the glamour.

However, to the west on the Atlantic coast lies an equally alluring — but under-the-radar — option for a sensational seaside escape, one that matches the Côte d'Azur's elegance, but mixes it with a rugged athleticism.

Welcome to Biarritz, the Basque coast surf capital of Europe and the former destination of choice for Napoleon III and his wife, Eugénie, in the 19th century.

Get your bearings by climbing the 248 steps of the Biarritz Lighthouse (Phare de Biarritz), built in 1834 at the city's most northern point.

There are sweeping coastal views to behold and, to the south, a promenade to stroll that runs alongside Biarritz's main beach, the Grande Plage.

Stunning Belle Époque architecture lines the seafront and it's here that you'll find the Hôtel du Palais, Napoleon III and Eugenie's former imperial residence and now a five-star property with an enticing outdoor pool.

Further south still is Côte des Basques, an epic stretch of golden sand hailed as the birthplace of European surfing after American Peter Viertel rocked up and demonstrated the sport to locals in the 1950s.

There are plenty of surf instructors in Biarritz if you're feeling adventurous.

More breathtaking views await at the iconic Rocher de la Vierge (Rock of the Virgin). Here, a footbridge designed by Gustave Eiffel's team leads to a statue of the Virgin Mary.

It's a must-visit, and so too is the vibrant indoor market, Les Halles, jam-packed with food stalls selling Basque country specialities, from cured Bayonne ham to sheep's cheese and pintxos (Basque tapas).

For a cosy sit-down meal, head to the Port des Pêcheurs (Fishermen's Port), where rustic restaurants occupy former fishermen's cottages.

How to get there

Biarritz can be reached by direct TGV from Paris Montparnasse in four hours, with advance fares costing from just €40/$45.

Where to stay

The Hôtel du Palais is the crème de la crème of Biarritz's hotel offerings, with service that purrs and rooms fit for modern-day French aristocracy.

5. Montpellier

open image in gallery Montpellier, in the South of France, has its own 'Arc de Triomphe' ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Montpellier, in the South of France, throws down the gauntlet in style as an alternative city destination to Paris — it even has its own Arc de Triomphe.

The Triumphal Arch, built in 1692 to replace one of the old rampart gates, stands proud at the top of the old town on the elegant Promenade du Peyrou, with visitors able to climb 90 steps to the top for breathtaking views over the city to vineyards, the Pic Saint-Loup mountain and the Mediterranean.

The bustling heart of the city is the Place de la Comédie, known locally as Place de l'oeuf ("egg square") on account of its oval shape.

It's the No.1 spot for people-watching from the comfort of a cafe, but also harbors diverting architecture — the gilded Opéra Comédie theater and beautiful Haussmann buildings — and the beautiful Fountain of the Three Graces.

Getting lost in the maze of ancient streets in the magical medieval quarter (L'Écusson) is another to-do list priority. Tucked-away courtyards and beautiful balconies appear around every corner.

Make time, too, for a visit to the Musée Fabre, which houses an outstanding repository of artworks spanning over 400 years.

Montpellier Cathedral (Cathédrale Saint-Pierre), classified as a "Historical Monument" since 1996, will impress, too. From the outside, the 14th-century building resembles an imposing medieval fortress, while beautiful stained-glass windows are delightful flourishes.

If you've recovered from climbing the Triumphal Arch, tackle the 200 steps of the cathedral's Urbain V tower for yet more jaw-dropping views.

To recharge, enjoy some tasty French gastronomy at classic restaurant Le Petit Jardin, a Montpellier institution since the 1920s.

How to get there

Direct TGV services to Montpellier Saint-Roch depart from Paris Gare de Lyon. The fastest journey time is three hours and 30 minutes and fares start from around €60/$65.

Where to stay

Hôtel Richer de Belleval in the historic center is a former 17th-century private mansion that's been transformed into one of the region's finest places to stay. It has 20 exquisite rooms and a Michelin-starred restaurant (Le Jardin des Sens).

