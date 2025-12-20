Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe has more Unesco World Heritage Sites than any other continent. But while they’re all historically valuable, some can be frustrating visitor experiences.

A few are overwhelmingly congested (Rome and Santorini are frequent offenders), others are underwhelming up close (Stonehenge), or are hard to be connect with emotionally without expert context from guides (Pompeii).

There are still plenty that deliver genuine awe in real life for first-time visitors — no matter how many times they’ve been seen on social media.

There are lakes in Croatia connected by over 90 waterfalls, 1,300ft stone pillars in Greece crowned by monasteries, a palace in Spain that’s an architectural masterpiece dating back 700 years, and a rocky outcrop in France that’s home to a showstopping abbey.

Other must-visit Unesco landmarks include a causeway in Northern Ireland formed by ancient volcanic activity, five villages in Italy worthy of a Disney movie, and a perfectly preserved old city in Croatia.

These are seven of the most mesmerizing examples: Unesco sites that truly live up to the hype — and then some.

1. Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia

open image in gallery Plitvice Lakes National Park comprises 16 aquamarine, terraced lakes that stretch for around five miles ( Goran/stock.adobe.com )

The hype: A breathtaking series of turquoise lakes and waterfalls.

The reality: Plitvice Lakes National Park is every bit the surreal, fairytale landscape you might imagine.

It comprises 16 aquamarine, terraced lakes that stretch for around five miles through a narrow limestone valley, with over 90 waterfalls spilling over them.

On paper, the math doesn’t add up — 16 lakes, 90 waterfalls — but a defining characteristic of the site is that the lakes are divided by hundreds of limestone dams formed over thousands of years from accumulations of minerals in the water.

The water flows over, through and around these barriers at multiple points, creating dozens of individual cascades. The result is a landscape that’s constantly evolving — in fact, the barriers grow around 0.4 inches per year.

So it’s not just Instagrammers who flock to this globally exceptional site, but scientists, too.

How to experience it: Swimming is forbidden, but visitors can stroll along raised wooden boardwalks just inches from the water.

How to get there

Plitvice is located between Zagreb, Croatia’s capital city, and the Adriatic coast, with the drive from Zagreb airport lasting around two hours and regular buses taking two and a half hours.

Where to stay

Hotel Jezero (rooms from around $90) is the only hotel located within the park boundaries, making early park entry easy. It features an indoor swimming pool, rooms with free wifi and a complimentary breakfast buffet.

Read more: Ten awe-inspiring European road trips everyone should experience at least once

2. Meteora, Greece

open image in gallery Meteora is as otherworldly in real life as it appears in photographs, with monasteries perched on lofty sandstone spires ( Pencho Tihov/stock.adobe.com )

The hype: Gravity-defying monasteries perched on sheer rock towers.

The reality: This land of lofty sandstone columns up to 1,300ft in height and crowned with religious sanctuaries is as otherworldly as it looks in photographs.

The improbable pillars, in the center of mainland Greece, were formed over 30 million years through seismic uplift, with wind and rain eroding the softer rock around them.

Drawn by the promise of complete solitude, monks began settling on top of the spires from the 11th century onwards, using ropes, pulleys, nets, and nerves of steel.

At one point, there were 24 monasteries in the complex of Meteora — which means “suspended in the air” — with six active today.

How to experience it: Thankfully, no ropes or nets are required. Visitors can ascend to the monasteries via staircases carved into the rock. But note, the climb could be a challenge for some.

The sanctuaries, home to around 50 nuns and 17 monks, comprise frescoed chapels, compact museums and candle-lit courtyards, with heavenly views across the Thessalian plain guaranteed.

Each monastery charges an entrance fee that’s typically around $3–$6 per person, payable in cash. Though each monastery has a car park, capacity is limited. It’s advisable to book a tour.

How to get there

The nearest airport is Thessaloniki, which is around three hours away by car. Trains from Thessaloniki to nearby Kalambaka town take up to four hours and offer scenic countryside views. From Athens, it’s a four-hour drive, with direct trains taking roughly the same amount of time.

Where to stay

Doupiani House Hotel (rooms from $90) is located in Kastraki village right at the foot of the Meteora rocks. Rooms have balconies with views of the rock pillars.

Read more: Seven European lakes you must visit at least once — from A-list favorites to under-the-radar gems

3. Alhambra, Granada, Spain

open image in gallery Alhambra in Granada is like a fantasy film fortress made real ( Marcin Jucha/stock.adobe.com )

The hype: A dazzling, intricately decorated Moorish palace.

The reality: The red-walled Alhambra palace complex in Granada, perched on a narrow promontory known as Sabika Hill, 2,500ft up, is like a fantasy made real.

It dates back more than 700 years, a richly decorated, eye-opening legacy of the Nasrid Dynasty that covers roughly 35 acres and contains over 10,000 Arabic inscriptions, lush gardens, a fountain supported by 12 marble lions, reflective pools and stunning geometric tilework.

The palace reached its architectural peak in the 13th and 14th centuries under Nasrid rulers including Yusuf I and Muhammad V. It fell into the hands of Catholic monarchs in 1492 and was revamped by Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor, in the 16th century. Then during the Napoleonic occupation French troops attempted to blow it up. Fortunately, they were only partially successful.

How to experience it: Booking tickets in advance is essential, as entry is strictly timed.

The highlights are the Nasrid Palaces, the Generalife gardens, the former sultans’ summer retreat, and the viewpoints that offer mesmerizing views over Granada to the Sierra Nevada mountains beyond.

How to get there

From Madrid, hop on a high-speed train. The journey time to Granada is around three hours and 15 minutes. It’s a one-and-a-half-hour drive from Malaga Airport and up to a two-hour journey by train.

Where to stay

Former 15th-century monastery Parador de Granada (rooms from $220) is the only hotel within the Alhambra grounds, with guests allowed early morning and late-evening access to avoid the crowds.

Read more: Is Switzerland Europe’s most beautiful country? Seven locations that will take your breath away

4. Le Mont-Saint-Michel, Normandy, France

open image in gallery Le Mont-Saint-Michel is one of Europe’s most famous silhouettes ( 135pixels/stock.adobe.com )

The hype: A stunning Gothic-style abbey perched on a rocky islet in the midst of vast tidal sandbanks, with a village in the shadow of its walls.

The reality: One of Europe’s most famous silhouettes, Le Mont-Saint-Michel looks as though it has unfolded from the pages of a storybook.

The Benedictine abbey at its center was built between the 11th and 16th centuries on a 260-foot-high outcrop, with monks stacking chapels and halls on top of each other and later adding fortified walls and ramparts to create a monastery-cum-stronghold.

The village around grew from the Middle Ages onwards, erected by traders and craftsmen to serve pilgrims.

Add in the monumental tides that ebb and flow around the outcrop and you’re left with a landmark that’s a must for any European vacation bucket list.

How to experience it: Access used to be via a causeway, but a half-mile-long pedestrian bridge was built in 2014 that links Mont-Saint-Michel to the mainland.

The most memorable approach is on foot, though a shuttle bus is available. Once there, wander the medieval village and admire the tour-de-force artistry of the abbey above. For the most magical experience, stay overnight.

How to get there

The nearest major airport is Rennes, which is an hour away by car. Paris is around a four-hours drive, and high-speed TGV trains taking up to three hours to reach Rennes.

Where to stay

La Mère Poulard (rooms from $260) is on the island itself. It has a great omelette restaurant and allows you to experience a more monastic post-day-tripper atmosphere.

Read more: Winter is when Brittany is at its most beautiful

5. Giant’s Causeway, Antrim Coast, Northern Ireland

open image in gallery The Giant’s Causeway was formed around 60 million years ago, cracking into remarkably regular geometric shapes ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The hype: A spectacular cluster of around 40,000 black basalt polygonal columns rising from the sea in tightly interlocking formations. A visitor attraction for over 300 years, and one that legend says was built by giants.

The reality: The origins of the Giant’s Causeway may not lie with giants, but it’s none the less legendary.

The columns, which rise to around 39ft, were formed when lava flows cooled some 60 million years ago, cracking into remarkably regular geometric shapes. This phenomenon, known as columnar jointing, is exceptionally rare at this scale, giving the site global geological importance.

How to experience it: Explore the nearby clifftop visitor center, then either walk down the steep path to the stones or take the shuttle bus. You’re free to walk directly on the columns — a photo opportunity an epoch in the making — but spare time, too, for the clifftop paths, which deliver sweeping coastal views.

How to get there

The Giant’s Causeway lies on the north coast of Northern Ireland, around one hour and 15 minutes by car from Belfast International Airport.

Where to stay

Historic Bushmills Inn Hotel (rooms from around $200) has open fires and cozy lounges, and sits just a few minutes’ drive from the Causeway.

Read more: 10 great British cities to visit instead of London (that are far less crowded)

6. Cinque Terre, Italy

open image in gallery Cinque Terre — five villages that are the stuff of make-believe ( Dudlajzov/stock.adobe.com )

The hype: Five candy-colored cliffside villages that resemble scenes from a Disney movie.

The reality: They truly are the stuff of make-believe — some of the most picturesque villages in the world.

Cinque Terre means “Five Lands” in Italian, and refers to a quintet of historic coastal settlements that lie along a roughly nine-mile stretch of the eastern Ligurian coast between Levanto and La Spezia — Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola and Riomaggiore.

These hamlets first emerged clustered around tiny harbors and rocky inlets, then expanded vertically in tight formations, as there was no room to spread out horizontally.

How to experience it: Linger. Take your time exploring the alleyways, impossibly cute restaurants, and small coves in each village, and try to visit outside the busy summer season (June to September) if possible.

Driving between the villages is not recommended. There is no direct road linking them, and parking is very limited. Instead, take the Cinque Terre Express train, which stops at all five villages, or hike the coastal footpaths for dramatic views — and to work up an appetite for seafood lunches.

How to get there

The nearest major airport is Pisa International Airport. From there, take the train to La Spezia, then hop on local trains to each village. Cinque Terre is about two and a half hours by train from Florence.

Where to stay

Charming Hotel Palme (rooms from around $200) is located in Monterosso al Mare, nestled in a pine forest just a short walk from the sea. It has 50 en-suite rooms and free wifi.

Read more: Where to visit in Sicily: 10 best places for beaches, architecture and Italian charm

7. Dubrovnik Old City, Croatia

open image in gallery Dubrovnik Old City, the “Pearl of the Adriatic,” is indeed a jewel ( Xbrchx/stock.adobe.com )

The hype: One of the planet’s most perfectly preserved medieval cities, and a Game of Thrones scene stealer.

The reality: The “Pearl of the Adriatic” is indeed a jewel, a walled city dating back hundreds of years. It has somehow managed to keep its beautiful churches, monasteries, palaces and fountains intact, surviving an earthquake in 1667 and was rebuilt to Unesco specifications after suffering damage in the Croatian War of Independence in the 1990s.

How to experience it: The city is enclosed by 1.2 miles of stone walls that make for a scintillating stroll. You can walk right along the top of them and drink in superb views of the city’s terracotta rooftops and the Adriatic Sea beyond.

How to get there

The nearest airport is Dubrovnik, which is around 30 minutes away by car. From the airport, visitors typically take a taxi or shuttle bus to the Old City gates.

Where to stay

Opulent Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik (rooms from $300) is housed in a historic villa built in 1913, and boasts sweeping views of the glistening sea and the Old City. It has an indoor swimming pool and tranquil gardens.

Read more: The 12 most beautiful places to visit in Dubrovnik, from the city walls to magnificent monasteries