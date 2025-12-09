Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While America can claim to be the spiritual home of the road trip, it’s got serious European competition when it comes to the scenery.

In the U.S., long-haul car trips are about chewing up the miles on cruise control, with epic horizons and slowly unfolding landscapes. But in Europe, drivers are brought face to face with jaw-dropping views that change at every turn. And there are bends — many, many bends. In the best possible way.

If the idea of a European road trip sounds compelling but you’re not sure which to add to your bucket list, here are some ideas guaranteed to rev up your wanderlust: 10 of the continent’s most iconic drives.

We steer you towards an otherworldly journey across Iceland, up an outrageous cliff face in Norway, around a magical peninsula in Ireland, and across a cloud-scraping pass in France.

Try Slovenia for fairytale valleys, Scotland for asphalt through awe-inspiring wilderness or an Italian coastal road fit for the movies.

1. Iceland — South Coast Route 1

open image in gallery Route 1 in Iceland near the brooding Myrdalsjokull ice cap, which hides the highly active Katla volcano. The trip also includes two of the world’s most iconic waterfalls ( Getty Images )

The drive vibe: Otherworldly motoring.

Length and route: Around 236 miles along Route 1 between Reykjavík and the Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon. The total driving time is four and half to five hours, but a full day with stops.

Key sights: Route 1 takes you past two of the world's most iconic waterfalls. First up is Seljalandsfoss, which you can walk behind in the summer months, then rainbow-machine Skogafoss. Brooding above the latter is the vast ice cap of Mýrdalsjökull, which hides the highly active Katla volcano. Get some black sand between your toes at Reynisfjara Beach, where you'll see striking sea stacks, and Diamond Beach, named for the chunks of glacier ice that wash up and sparkle against the dark grains.

Best time to go: May to September, when the days are long.

Something to consider: Winter storms can close sections of Route 1, and watch for sudden fog and fierce crosswinds.

Where to stay along the way

Chic Hotel Kria has 72 rooms and is a short drive from Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach.

2. Norway — Lysebotn to Sirdal

open image in gallery The drive from Lysebotn to the Sirdal plateau begins with a frenzy of hairpins and includes a corkscrew tunnel that burrows inside a mountain ( Getty Images )

The vibe: Eye-popping scenery.

Length and route: The total length is only around 20 miles, from the tiny village of Lysebotn at the head of Lysefjord along the Lysevegen road (County Road FV500) to Tjørhom on the Sirdal plateau. But the route will take two to three hours to complete with stops. And you will want to stop.

Key sights: You’ll drive up one of the key sights during this short but outrageously spectacular drive — the cliff wall that towers over Lysebotn. After negotiating 27 merciless hairpins you’ll burrow inside the mountain and complete the 3,000ft ascent in the corkscrew-shaped Lysebotn Tunnel (out of shot in the picture above), which deposits you at the Oygardstol viewpoint. The road then descends gently to the gorgeously lunar Sirdal plateau.

Best time to go: Late June to early September — it’s closed by snow the rest of the year.

Something to consider: The 27 hairpins and Lysebotn Tunnel are extremely steep; avoid in bad weather and engage a low gear on descents.

Where to stay along the way

Sirdal Hoyfjellshotell, a serviced mountain lodge, is located a short drive across the plateau in the ski resort of Tjørhom.

3. Ireland — The Ring of Kerry and the Gap of Dunloe

open image in gallery The Gap of Dunloe — a narrow, glacial gorge with a hidden-world atmosphere — is an unmissable Ring of Kerry road trip segment ( Getty Images )

The vibe: Ireland at its mystical, poetic best.

Length and route: A 111-mile loop around southwest Ireland’s Iveragh Peninsula on the N70 and N71 — known in road-tripping circles as the Ring of Kerry — that starts and ends in Killarney. Allow around eight hours for the entire trip, including unmissable detours to the Gap of Dunloe and to gaze across at Skellig Michael island.

Key sights: Just west of Killarney is the Gap of Dunloe, a narrow, glacial gorge with a hidden-world atmosphere. However, the road becomes so narrow (and is often packed with walkers) that venturing back to Killarney and following the N71 south once you've soaked up the vibe is the best option.

Pause at “Ladies View” to admire the verdant charms of Killarney National Park, then continue to the dramatic Moll’s Gap mountain pass. From here, take the scenic mountain road to pretty Sneem village and join the N70, then meander west through Waterville. Star Wars fan? Regardless, swing onto the beautiful Skellig Ring loop for superb views across St Finian's Bay to Skellig Michael, a jagged Unesco World Heritage island you may know better as Luke Skywalker’s sanctuary.

Best time to go: April to October for clearer views and milder weather.

Something to consider: Visit the Gap of Dunloe early in the day when it’s less busy, and expect walkers and cyclists.

Where to stay along the way

Sheen Falls Lodge lies just off the Ring of Kerry route, offering scintillating views and opulent interiors.

4. France — Route des Grandes Alpes

open image in gallery The Col de l’Iseran pass, which at 9,088ft above sea level is the highest paved pass in France, is one of the highlights of the Route des Grandes Alpes ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The vibe: Road trip in the clouds.

Length and route: A 447-mile jaunt from Thonon-les-Bains on the shores of Lake Geneva to Menton, a bustling city by the Mediterranean. Drive time is anywhere from two to six days, depending on how long you want to savor the sights.

Key sights: The Route des Grandes Alpes serves up a feast of legendary high passes and jaw-dropping views. Not long after leaving Lake Geneva is Col des Aravis (4,879ft), which lies between La Clusaz and Flumet and is framed by jagged peaks. On a clear day, you’ll see Mont Blanc. Next comes the mid-route main course above Val-d’Isere — Col de l’Iseran, which at 9,088ft above sea level is the highest paved pass in France. The views? Otherworldly. Before dropping down to the Med, take the short loop road detour around the Cime de la Bonette mountain to reach a height of 9,215ft. You’ll feel on top of the world.

Best time to go: Late June to early October — the high passes often close when it snows.

Something to consider: Afternoons can bring sudden storms, so check pass openings each day outside of peak season.

Where to stay along the way

Hotel des Etrangers full of rustic charm and located in the ancient village of Saint-Martin-d’Entraunes, around two thirds of the way along the route.

5. Slovenia — Vrsic Pass

open image in gallery At 5,285ft above sea level, Vršič Pass is Slovenia’s highest road and features 50 hairpin bends, half of them cobbled ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The vibe: Storybook valleys.

Length and route: A short (15-mile) but extremely sweet trip over the Vršič Pass from Kranjska Gora to the Trenta Valley through Slovenia’s Julian Alps. Drive time is between 45 and 60 minutes.

Key sights: A few minutes after setting off from the lakeside adventure hub of Kranska Gora, you’ll pass the poignant wooden chapel built in 1916 by Russian prisoners of war forced to construct the Vršič Pass. The church stands as a memorial to those who died in an avalanche during construction. Continue and you’ll reach an altitude of 5,285ft — the pass is Slovenia’s highest — as the 8,000ft-plus limestone peaks of Prisojnik and Mojstrovka tower above. Descending the southern side, catch a glimpse the turquoise Soča River, and by journey’s end you’ll have negotiated 50 hairpin bends, almost half of them cobbled.

Best time to go: June to October — it often closes in winter due to heavy snow.

Something to consider: The cobbled hairpins on the Kranjska Gora side are slippery when wet.

Where to stay

Hotel Kranjska Gora features an indoor pool and sauna, and is located right at the northern foot of the pass.

6. Scotland — North Coast 500 (Inverness loop)

open image in gallery The Kylesku Bridge at Loch a' Chàirn Bhàin, pictured, is one of the NC500’s most striking architectural landmarks. Other ‘wow’ moments include the French-château-style Dunrobin Castle and Bealach na Bà (Applecross Pass) ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The vibe: Scotland in adventure mode.

Length and route: A 515-mile loop beginning and ending at Inverness Castle (the official start point of the NC500). Drive time is a minimum of two to three days, but four to seven days is ideal.

Key sights: The French-château-style Dunrobin Castle, overlooking the North Sea near Golspie, is the first sight to tick off. Further on, Smoo Cave — a vast coastal cavern you can walk into — supplies another "wow" moment. You should factor in a stop at Kylesku Bridge at Loch a' Chàirn Bhàin, too: it's one of the route's most striking architectural landmarks. It's hard to pick a single "most iconic moment" on a route so laced with breathtaking scenery, but Bealach na Bà (Applecross Pass) on the West Coast makes a strong case with its thrilling switchbacks and lens-baiting views to the Isle of Skye.

Best time to go: May to September for long daylight and fewer storms.

Something to consider: Expect single-track sections, slow camper vans and livestock on the road. Also, fuel stops can be far apart.

Where to stay along the way

Kylesku Hotel occupies a spellbinding location overlooking Loch a’ Chàirn Bhàin and serves top-tier seafood.

7. Italy — Amalfi Coast Drive

open image in gallery The village of Atrani is one of the most captivating spots on the Amalfi Coast drive, which also offers views of azure bays and breathtaking narrow gorges ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The vibe: Movie-poster Italy.

Length and route: Starting in Sorrento, it’s a 35-mile, roughly two-hour journey to Salerno along the coast.

Key sights: The village of Positano, with its bewitching rows of pastel-hued cliffside houses and azure bay, delivers your first “Am I dreaming?” moment — lingering here is mandatory. Set aside time, too, for the Fiordo di Furore, a narrow gorge with a tiny beach spanned by an elegant stone bridge 95ft above the water. Amalfi Cathedral, dating to the 9th century, and the chocolate-box village of Atrani further along the coast are equally captivating. But with its twists, turns, tunnels and cinematic views, perhaps the biggest attraction is the road itself.

Best time to go: April to June and September to October for calmer traffic conditions and the best weather.

Something to consider: Summer traffic is intense. At the very least, avoid weekends and set off early.

Where to stay along the way

Hotel Onda Verde is in a sweet spot — the luxury property clings to the cliffside right above the road in the village of Praiano.

8. Croatia — Adriatic Highway

open image in gallery The 143-mile Adriatic Highway is a frenzy of islands, mountains, glittering bays and impressive viaducts ( Getty Images )

The vibe: Coastline that dazzles.

Length and route: Allow up to four and a half hours to make the most of the 143-mile route between Split and Dubrovnik.

Key sights: This route is a frenzy of islands, mountains, glittering bays and impressive viaducts, though a couple of locations merit special mention. The first is the Brela coastline, where crystal-clear water laps the idyllic Punta Rata Beach. After this comes the Makarska Riviera, a 38-mile parade of beaches, cliffs and coves. Pull over in Makarska town to refuel — its harbor is lovely.

Best time to go: May to October for calm seas and clear visibility.

Something to consider: Strong winds can close high viaducts and coastal bends are exposed, so drive cautiously in gusty weather.

Where to stay along the way

Hotel Osejava sits right on Makarska’s attractive harbor front.

9. Austria — Grossglockner High Alpine Road

open image in gallery The Grossglockner High Alpine Road showcases the magnificence of Austria’s mountainous terrain. Along the way you’ll get amazing views of Grossglockner, Austria’s highest peak at 12,460ft above sea level ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The vibe: Austria’s bid for the title of Europe’s most stunning country

Length and route: The 30-mile Grossglockner High Alpine Road from Bruck an der Grossglocknerstrasse to Heiligenblut takes between one and four hours to complete. Note: it’s a toll road that costs roughly $43 USD (€40).

Key sights: The road wraps around the flanks of Grossglockner, Austria’s highest mountain at 12,460ft above sea level. From beginning to end it’s an intense download of Austrian magnificence, with the Fuscher Törl viewpoint at 7,940ft the perfect place to let that point sink in. It offers a stupendous sweep of the Hohe Tauern national park, home to Grossglockner and an assortment of other cloud-scraping peaks.

After this, you’ll drive through the 8,202ft-high Hochtor Tunnel, which spits you out into a huge valley. It’s a truly theatrical moment. Before the end, take a short detour to Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe, the flagship viewpoint of the route. From this 7,467ft-high eyrie you’ll look upon Grossglocknerand the Pasterze Glacier, the longest in the Eastern Alps.

Best time to go: Early May to early November to avoid snow, which can close the pass.

Something to consider: High altitude brings sudden temperature drops; watch brake heat on long descents and keep to a low gear.

Where to stay along the way

Alpin Panoramahotel Lärchenhof offers views of the Hohe Tauern peaks from the rooms and the glass-fronted restaurant.

10. Romania — Transfagarasan Highway

open image in gallery The Transfagarasan Highway is a classic mountain drive with sights that include the 541ft-tall Vidraru Dam and glacial Bâlea Lake ( Getty Images )

The vibe: Best-driving-in-the-world contender

Length and route: Start at Bascov and follow the 56-mile route to Cârțișoara at the northern foot of the Făgăraș Mountains. You can do it in around two hours, but allow double that for the inevitable filling of your camera roll.

Key sights: As if the mountain views aren’t compelling enough, you also get the 541ft-tall Vidraru Dam to behold — and drive across. Beyond this behemoth, the road takes you up to glacial Bâlea Lake at 6,699ft via a series of scintillating switchbacks. A classic in every way.

Best time to go: July to October — it’s usually closed by snow for the rest of the year.

Something to consider: The weather can be unpredictable and weekend traffic is heavy; keep an eye out for wandering sheep.

Where to stay

Balea Cascada in Cârțișoara offers family rooms with private bathrooms, mountain views, and hearty breakfasts.

