Star Princess: Cruise ship features and itineraries to book

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The latest Princess Cruises ship has officially hit the high seas after embarking on its maiden voyage and there are plenty of exciting cruise itineraries offering chances for passengers to step aboard.

The new vessel, Star Princess, set off on its maiden sailing from Barcelona on Saturday 4 October for an 11-night western Mediterranean cruise.

The 177,800-tonne, 4,300-guest Star Princess is the 17th ship in the cruise line’s fleet.

Cruise ship features include 30 dining and bar venues, new entertainment and activities such as a pickleball and basketball courts, plus a jogging track, splash pad and shaded areas for relaxation.

The vessel has 16 passenger decks and its godparents are Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila, both co-founders of Pantalones Organic Tequila which is available on the ship.

Guests can relax at the pool by day and enjoy entertainment such as Cirque Éloize at night in The Dome.

The cruise ship is also hosting two exclusive shows. The Arena theatre will welcome Meridian, a show set aboard a fictional grand ship Celestial that features glittering masked balls set in a high society. Another performance, Illuminate: A Spectacle of Joy, will transport guests to a nostalgic circus tent.

open image in gallery Star Princess guests can see exclusive shows such as Meridian ( Princess Cruises )

Star Princess will complete a seven-day roundtrip from Barcelona on 15 October before a transatlantic voyage where she will debuting in Fort Lauderdale for her Caribbean season and official naming ceremony on 6 November 2025.

The ship will sail around the Caribbean until spring 2026 when she will sail through the Panama Canal to Seattle for a debut season of seven-night Alaska Inside Passage cruises during the summer.

Gus Antorcha, president of Princess Cruises, said: “Star Princess shines brightly as one the largest and most spectacular ships we’ve ever built, and we proudly welcome excited guests on her inaugural voyage.

“We wish our Star Princess captain, senior officers, and crew much success – may her voyages be safe, her sunsets unforgettable, and may she shine, as her name promises, in the sky and on the seas.”

Here are some of the top cruise itineraries aboard Star Princess.

Read more: The best Princess Cruises deals

1. Western Europe Passage

Barcelona – Mallorca – Gibraltar – Azores Islands – Florida

open image in gallery Star Princess will sail across the Atlantic in late October to prepare for its Caribbean season ( Princess Cruises )

Departing from Barcelona, you could be part of Star Princess’ first transatlantic voyage as it prepares for its debut season in the Caribbean.

This 14-day journey visits Gibraltar, Mallorca and the Azores Islands, and has 10 sea days across the voyage, giving you plenty of opportunities to experience the new cruise ship.

Departs 22 October 2025. From £629pp

Book now

2. Western Caribbean with Mexico

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – Routan, Honduras – Belize City, Belize – Cozumel, Mexico, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

open image in gallery Princess Cruises guests will be able to visit Mayan ruins in Mexico ( Princess Cruises )

Departing Fort Lauderdale Florida, this seven-night sailing explores the best of the west when it comes to the Caribbean, with stops in Mahogany Bay in Routan and a chance to explore the jungle in Belize.

There is also a visit to Cozumel in Mexico where guests can see ancient Mayan ruins and meet dolphins.

Departs 29 November 2025. From £399pp.

Book now

3. Eastern Caribbean with Bahamas

Ft. Lauderdale – Princess Cays, Bahamas – Amber Cove, Dominican Republic – Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos – Ft Lauderdale, Florida

open image in gallery There will be plenty of chances for watersports on Princess Cays ( Princess Cruises )

Explore the clear waters and tranquil islands of the eastern Caribbean on this roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale.

The itinerary includes a visit to Princess Cays, the cruise line’s private Bahamas resort that includes unspoiled beaches and a complimentary beach barbecue.

Departs 6 December 2025. From £449pp

Book now

4. Panama Canal - Ocean to Ocean

Ft Lauderdale, Florida – Aruba – Panama Canal Full Transit Newlocks – Fuerte Amador, Panama (for Panama City) – Mazatlan, Mexico – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – Los Angeles, California – Seattle, Washington

open image in gallery Enjoy the views as you pass through the Panama Canal on a cruise ship ( Princess Cruises )

There will be plenty of chances to enjoy everything that Star Princess has to offer during the 20-day cruise that takes you across two oceans through the Panama Canal.

Starting in Fort Lauderdale, this cruise stops in Aruba en route to the Panama Canal where guests will cross from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean as the ship heads for Seattle via Mexico and Los Angeles.

Departs 13 April 2026. From £969pp.

Book now

5. Alaska Inside Passage

Seattle, Washington – Ketchikan, Alaska – Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier – Juneau, Alaska – Skagway, Alaska – Victoria, Canada – Seattle, Washington

open image in gallery Explore Alaska with Princess Cruises ( Princess Cruises )

See giant glaciers and magnificent fjords during this seven-day Alaska cruise aboard Star Princess.

Departing from Seattle, there will be opportunity to spot the local wildlife including eagles and bears, plus plenty of ice and snow on stops in Ketchikan and Juneau, and you can go gold panning in Skagway.

Departs 10 May 2026. From £799pp.

Book now

Read more: A family cruise through Alaska

6. Pacific Wine Country Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise

Vancouver, Canada – Victoria, Canada – San Francisco, California – Los Angeles, California

open image in gallery See landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge with Star Princess ( Princess Cruises )

Raise a glass to the various wines that the Pacific coast has to offer with Star Princess on this seven-day cruise.

There will be chances to visit vineyards, go whale watching, and to visit top sights including the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, as well as Beverly Hills and Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

This sailing includes exclusive performances, parties and lectures with performers from The Magic Castle.

Departs 27 September 2026. From £929pp.

Book now