Royal Caribbean reveals plans for fifth mega cruise ship

Royal Caribbean has unveiled plans to build a fifth Icon class mega cruise ship.

The cruise line, which already has a fourth Icon class ship in development at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, has now signed an agreement for a fifth in the series.

The fourth, which is so far only referred to as Icon 4, is scheduled to be delivered in 2027. Icon 5 is due the following year. The agreement also includes an option to build a sixth and seventh ship.

All of Royal Caribbean’s Icon class ships – the largest in the world – are being built at Meyer Turku.

Icon of the Seas was launched in 2023 and Star of the Seas followed this summer.

Legend of the Seas recently completed its float-out ceremony and is ahead of schedule for a 2026 launch.

A keel-laying ceremony – where new coins are placed under the first steel block of the ship to mark the start of construction – was held at the beginning of September.

Construction has begun for Royal Caribbean's fourth Icon class ship at the Meyer Turku shipyard ( Royal Caribbean )

Jason Liberty, president of Royal Caribbean Group, said: “This is an exciting time for our company, and we are proud to launch this new stage in our history with our esteemed partners, Meyer Turku, the Finnish government and the Finnish maritime cluster.”

Royal Caribbean’s agreement with Meyer Turku means it now has shipbuilding slots until 2036.

Casimir Lindholm, chief executive of Meyer Turku, added: “With the framework agreement now signed, we announce our common plan for the next decade in cooperation with Royal Caribbean Group, and other key partners, to build more Icon class ships and drive the future of shipbuilding over the next decade.”

