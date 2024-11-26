Planes collide twice in one day at Boston’s airport leading to cancelation and investigations
Millions of people are set to fly for Thanksgiving this week
Boston’s Logan International Airport saw two separate plane collisions on Monday as Thanksgiving travel ramps up.
The first incident happened Monday morning, when an American Airlines flight that had just landed clipped a Frontier Airlines plane waiting to leave the gate, NBC Boston reports. All 200 passengers on the Frontier flight to Texas had to re-book, but no one was injured.
Later that day, a tug vehicle towing an empty JetBlue plane struck a Cape Air plane, NBC Boston reports. Two pilots and three passengers were on board the CapeAir plane. There were no injuries, NBC Boston reports, but the two pilots were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Authorities are investigating both incidents.
More to come...
