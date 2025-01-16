Travellers to Thailand shiver in unusual run of cool weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British tourists visiting Thailand are experiencing an unusually cool stretch of weather that is likely to remind them more of January at home.

Forecasters say the cool temperatures could last until mid-February.

On Thursday morning, areas across Thailand were feeling the cool, especially in the north. The Meteorological Department said temperatures in the north and northeast dropped as low as 8degC, while on the mountains they hit 2degC.

The past few weeks have been particularly enjoyable for many people in Bangkok, where high temperatures in the summer can rise to 35-40degC.

Thursday saw a slight rise in temperatures in the city, but the lows were still measured at 19-21degC.

open image in gallery A Buddhist monk wears a hat for warmth in Bangkok ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

For some, the cooler temperatures are a welcome reprieve.

German expat Thomas Singenberger, who has been living in Thailand for 10 years, said the weather made his morning run much more pleasant.

“It’s really nice and cold. So it’s a good feeling to get up early,” he said. “Even sleeping without AC is really nice at the moment and to open the windows.”

Earlier this week the weather was even cooler. On Monday, Bangkok temperatures touched 15degC, which the weather department said was the lowest this year for the capital.

Food vendor Ekkarak Kamtan, wearing a thick denim shirt over a T-shirt, said he didn’t care for the chilly temperatures. “I’ve never felt so cold like this... The hot weather’s better,” he said with a laugh.

While temperatures could rise next week, the Meteorological Department said the cooler conditions will likely remain until mid-February, especially in the north and northeast, and summer temperatures are expected to be milder than usual.

This is due to the impact of La Nina, an occasional but natural cooling of the equatorial Pacific that also changes weather worldwide.

The cool spell coincides with seasonal air pollution in Bangkok, which usually starts in October and lasts until February. Along with warm clothing, many people also donned face masks outdoors.