Why you should visit this newly reopened country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five years after the World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic, much of the world has moved beyond the tight travel restrictions of the Covid-19 era. However, one country remained notably difficult to access: China.

Until recently, obtaining a visa to travel there presented a significant obstacle for British travellers – a slow and expensive process that discouraged many.

But the landscape of travel to China has changed dramatically for UK passport holders. New regulations introduced this year have simplified entry requirements, allowing visa-free transit for those travelling onward to another destination.

This shift represents a significant easing of restrictions, creating opportunities for travellers to experience China, even briefly, without the complexities of visa applications.

Now, UK travellers can visit China visa-free provided they are in transit to another country.

This means that combining a trip to China with another international destination offers a hassle-free way to explore the country.

Travellers only need a connecting ticket with a confirmed departure date and seat number to a third country or region within 144 hours, or six days.

open image in gallery Sakura trees line the train tracks in Beijing ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“This update is great news for UK travellers, including families, as previously China’s visa requirement included an in-person application at the embassy in London for each person travelling, including children, which was both time-consuming and costly, at around £140pp,” says founder and managing director of family travel specialists Stubborn Mule Travel, Liddy Pleasants.

“Some restrictions remain, but the update means that visas for UK citizens to visit China are no longer required where the stay is for 10 days or less in mainland China, where that visit is a transit stay en-route to another country, including Hong Kong.”

She believes this change along with an increasing focus on China will lead to more bookings to the destination. Additionally, prices haven’t risen significantly since 2020 and plenty of flight options are available, making a two-week holiday in China more comparable with the cost of other Asia destinations such as Thailand and Vietnam.

An ever-expanding network of routes covered by the high-speed bullet train also reduces the need for domestic flights.

Lauren Coppola, product manager for China at Audley Travel, also reports growing interest from customers.

“Enquiries for China are up compared to the same period last year, and we are receiving many calls from clients keen to understand what destinations allow them to take advantage of the new visa transit rule,” she says.

Intrepid Travel also saw a 208 per cent increase in China holiday bookings from the UK in 2024, compared to those in 2023.

If you want to take advantage of the new visa-free rule, here are a few recommended holidays to book.

Sightsee and suntan: China and Thailand

open image in gallery The Terracotta Warriors in Xian ( Alamy/PA )

Distances are vast in a country 39 times larger than the UK, so packing in all the top sightseeing highlights can be exhausting. Combining an action-packed tour with time on the beach in Phuket creates a comfortable balance between exploration and relaxation.

Start with a few days in Beijing to walk along part of the Great Wall, enter the Forbidden City and bike ride through the hutongs (narrow alleys).

Continue to Xian for the Terracotta Warriors – a collection of clay soldiers guarding the tomb of China’s first emperor – and travel by high-speed train to Shanghai. End in Thailand’s biggest island lapped by the Andaman Sea.

How to do it

Audley (01993 838220) offers an 11-night tailor made trip costing from £4,800pp (two sharing), including B&B accommodation, train tickets guided excursions, transfers and flights.

Read more: I travelled to Thailand’s White Lotus hotels – this is what I learned

Culture and city: China and Hong Kong

open image in gallery Pandas in Chengdu ( Alamy/PA )

For a time-efficient way to make the most of the new rule, bolt on a few days in Hong Kong to a China tour.

Start with walking the less-crowded Jinshanling section of the Great Wall, before heading to Chengdu for the giant pandas and them continue to the scenic limestone landscapes of Yangshuo. Take the bullet train to Hong Kong for a final two-night stay, including a cable car ride to the peak.

How to do it

Stubborn Mule (01728 752751) offers a 14-night tailormade holiday from £14,000 for a family of four including B&B accommodation, transfers, activities and flights.

Read more: The surprise city break holiday perfect for foodies

Asia adventure: China, Vietnam and Cambodia

open image in gallery Buddhist monks at Angkor Wat ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Explore three of Asia’s cultural powerhouses on an energetic multi-hop tour across the region.

In Vietnam, visit the temples and museums of Hanoi and take a boat tour through the limestone karsts of Ha Long Bay. A calming Tai Chi session is preparation for a whistlestop tour of China, exploring Beijing, Xian and Shanghai. Head back to Vietnam for the Cu Chi tunnel system used by the Viet Cong in Saigon, and end the trip in Siem Reap to see Cambodia’s world wonder temple Angkor Wat.

How to do it

Mercury Holidays (0333 242 7628) offers a 20-day escorted tour from £3,407.84pp, including most meals, activities, transfers and flights.

Read more: The best beaches in Cambodia for sandy shores