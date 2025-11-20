WhatsApp relaunches its first ever feature

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WhatsApp is relaunching its first ever feature.

The “about” feature was the first one ever to be added to the app, beyond its simple chats. It allows people to add a quick update on what they’re doing: “travelling”, for instance, or “at work”.

But the feature only ever received limited use and is largely hidden within the apps menus, meaning that it was hard to find. For most people on the app, it remains the same as it is by default: “available”.

Now, WhatsApp will relaunch the tool and add it to more places within the app, in the hope that it will allow people to more easily use it. The redesign was done to allow it to be “more visible, timely, and easier to use”.

It will now show up at the top of one on one chats, for instance, as well as on a person’s profile. It can also be set for a certain time limit – so that users could say they are on a flight, for instance.

WhatsApp suggested that the launch was timed around the busy Christmas period, so that users could write “Travelling today - slow to respond”, or note that they are at the work Christmas party, for instance.

Users wil also be able to reply directly to people’s about by clicking on it.

The update is rolling out from this week and will happen gradually, WhatsApp said.

Once it launches, users can go to the app’s settings and choose the “set about” option to write a new update. That will also give the option to choose how long it will last for, or it will disappear after one day.

WhatsApp will also allow users to choose who can see the about section, allowing it to be seen only by contacts or by everyone.