Aardman Animations will ’embrace AI’ while also being ‘cautious’, says Nick Park

Wallace And Gromit creator Nick Park has said Aardman Animations will “embrace” artificial intelligence (AI) while being “very cautious not to lose our values”.

It comes as entertainment trade union Equity holds an indicative industrial action ballot for its members working in film and TV on the issue of AI protections following growing concerns in the industry, including worries from actors about their voice and likeness being replicated.

AI tools that can enhance visuals or synthesise voices are becoming more commonplace, but Aardman continues to use its old-school stop-motion and clay animation techniques to produce its films, which have included Shaun The Sheep Movie, Flushed Away and Chicken Run.

Park told Radio Times: “When Toy Story came out (in 1995), we thought, ‘How long have we got?’ But we’ve managed to survive CGI.”In fact, there’s been a resurgence of interest over the years in our stop-motion animation. We use CGI as well, but AI is a whole new thing.

“Obviously a lot of people will be fearing for their jobs.

“We want to embrace the technology and find in what ways it’s going to be useful to us, maybe to do animation a bit quicker, but we’re going to be very cautious not to lose our values.

“The clay is our USP (unique selling point) and we pride ourselves in that. Authenticity is the most important thing. It’s where the charm is.”

Created by animator and director Park, Wallace And Gromit made their debut in 1989’s A Grand Day Out, which won a Bafta for best film/short animation in 1990.

In February, the team picked up two gongs at the Baftas for the 2024 film Vengeance Most Fowl, which sees the return of evil penguin Feathers McGraw.

The film explores the dangers of new technology as Wallace’s “smart gnome”, named Norbot, turns against him.

The animation premiered on the BBC on Christmas Day 2024 and includes cameos from comedian Peter Kay, Mandy’s Diane Morgan, Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh and comedian Sir Lenny Henry.

Other Wallace And Gromit films include The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave, The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit and A Matter Of Loaf And Death.

The stop-motion duo received a special recognition award at the National Television Awards (NTAs) earlier this year.

