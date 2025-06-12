VodafoneThree promises better coverage at ‘no extra cost’ within months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 27 million mobile phone customers have been promised better coverage “at no extra cost” within months as a result of the merger between Vodafone and Three, the firm has announced.

VodafoneThree – now the biggest mobile phone network in the UK following the completion of the £15 billion mega-merger just last week – said customers will experience better signal with shared access across both networks at no extra cost, with Voxi, Smarty and Talkmobile – which use the Three and Vodafone network – also set to benefit.

It set out “commitments” that within two weeks, seven million Three and Smarty customers will receive an improvement in 4G data speed of up to 20%, while 27 million Vodafone and Three customers will start to benefit from “unrivalled” access to roam on each other’s networks at no extra cost with a few months.

It advised that the changes would happen automatically, with customers’ phones simply connecting to the best coverage available.

By the end of the year, this would remove a total of 16,500 sq/km of “not spots” – equivalent to 10 times the size of London – with the first sites already having been turned on.

It has also announced plans to launch trials of a “first of its kind” space-based satellite mobile network coverage by this time next year to eliminate more “not spots”.

VodafoneThree said it aimed to challenge the broadband market by aiming to cover all homes with fibre or “fibre-like” speeds, starting with a new partnership with Community Fibre on top of existing partnerships with CityFibre and Openreach.

Two additional customer care centres in Belfast and Sheffield would bring 400 jobs back to the UK, with no planned retail redundancies, it added.

VodafoneThree chief executive Max Taylor said: “A new era of connectivity has begun.

“We will connect every nation, every community, in every corner of the UK. We will build the UK’s best 5G network with an unprecedented £11 billion privately-funded infrastructure project, laying the digital foundation for our country’s growth ambitions.

“Benefits for our 27 million mobile customers will start within months, with access to roam across both networks at no extra cost. From big cities to small towns, and everywhere in between, our mission is to build the UK’s best network.”