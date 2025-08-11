Trump’s new AI chatbot keeps fact-checking him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Tump’s new AI-powered search engine has been contradicting the US president on some of his core policies since launching last week.

The Truth Search AI feature, which is integrated into the web browser of Mr Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, is designed to deliver “direct, reliable answers”, according to its creators.

The chatbot’s responses typically draw from right wing and pro-Trump news sources like Fox News and Newsmax, however it did not support recent statements made by Trump.

On Friday, Mr Trump said that his tariff policy has had a “huge positive impact” on the stock market, but the AI tool responded saying “the evidence does not support this claim”.

First reported by The Washington Post, Truth Search AI also called the US president’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen as “baseless”.

When asked about a recent post by Mr Trump on Truth Social about crime in Washington, D.C., the AI bot responded that it is “not totally out of control”.

Users on social media also shared instances of the new AI bot claiming that Barack Obama is the most popular president of the century, and that the Trump family’s crypto projects pose a conflict of interest.

Trump Media said in a press release unveiling the new feature that its mission was to “end Big Tech’s assault on free speech by opening up the internet and giving people their voice’s back”.

The AI feature is developed by the controversial artificial intelligence company Perplexity, which recently faced criticism after security firm Cloudflare alleged that it was secretly scrape websites without their permission.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said the company was acting “like North Korean hackers”, however Perplexity dismissed the claims.

Trump Media did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent.