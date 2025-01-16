TikTok ban latest: App will shut down imminently without last-minute extension as users flee to RedNote
Supreme Court is reviewing the legality of legislation that would force TikTok to be sold or be banned
TikTok could soon disappear in the United States.
Unless the platform’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, sells TikTok to a U.S.-based company by Sunday, January 19, the app will go dark for millions of U.S. users.
A host of politicians and celebrities – from President-elect Donald Trump to YouTube star Mr. Beast – are offering to save the app before that deadline arrives. TikTok itself hopes that the Supreme Court will intervene and delay or cancel the ban.
TikTok is used by more than 170 million people each month in the U.S. but has faced intense scrutiny over national security concerns due to ByteDance’s proximity to the Chinese government, which the U.S. considers a foreign adversary.
It’s for those reasons that Congress passed bipartisan legislation last year giving TikTok nine months to divest from ByteDance. The legislation only requires that the app be removed from U.S. servers like the App Store and Google – but reports from within TikTok suggest that it will take the app completely offline on Sunday.
Trump national security adviser says president-elect is hoping to save TikTok
Mike Waltz, an incoming national security adviser, told Fox & Friends on Thursday that Donald Trump is actively looking for ways to prevent TikTok from “going dark” while also protecting U.S. data.
“President Trump, and this is in line with the legislation, we will put measures in place to keep TikTok from going dark. The legislation allows for an extension as long as a viable deal is on the table, and essentially, that buys President Trump time to keep TikTok going. It’s been a great platform for him and his campaign to get this America First message out but at the same time, he wants to protect their data,” Waltz said.
American billionaire wants to buy TikTok - but not its ‘highly addictive algorithm’
Frank McCourt, who launched the Project Liberty initiative, wants to buy TikTok...but not as you know it.
Karl Matchett reports:
TikTok alternative Rednote has issues of its own
Ahead of the ban, TikTok users are heading to rival Rednote in droves. (It has led to its own funny cultural exchange and interactions between the Chinese users who have been on there for a while and the Americans who are fleeing to it, which you can read about here.)
But Rednote might have its own problems. It too is Chinese owned, and there is limited information about how it might be using data. Indeed, CBS News is reporting that it could be banned under the same rules as TikTok.
“This appears to be the kind of app that the statute would apply to and could face the same restrictions as TikTok if it’s not divested,” CBS said that it had been told by an unnamed US official.
The law that banned TikTok is called the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act”. While it does mention TikTok explicitly, it also (as its name suggests) covers other apps from China and other countries such as Iran.
TikTok boss will go to Trump’s inauguration
Shou Chew, TikTok’s chief executive, will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, according to the New York Times. What’s more, he’ll be given a special seat in a position of honour.
That gives further credence to suggestions that the ban might be overturned by Donald Trump – who has done well on the platform, and is said to be racing with Joe Biden to find a solution to the block. But Trump does not come into power until Monday, and the deadline is up on Sunday, so Trump might not be able to act in time even if he does want to.
TikTok hit by privacy complaint – in Europe
As TikTok deals with the looming deadline on Sunday, it has been hit by more criticism – this time in Europe. It along with five other Chinese services are part of an EU privacy complaint.
Here’s the latest from Reuters:
TikTok, Shein, Xiaomi and three other Chinese companies were named in a privacy complaint filed on Thursday by Austrian advocacy group Noyb which claimed the firms were unlawfully sending European Union user data to China.
Noyb is known for filing complaints against American companies such as Apple, Alphabet and Meta , which has led to several investigations and billions of dollars in fines.
Vienna-based Noyb (None Of Your Business) said this is their first complaint against Chinese firms.
Noyb has filed six complaints in four European countries for suspension of data transfers to China and is seeking fines that can reach up to 4% of a firm’s global revenue.
Noyb said Alibaba’s e-commerce site AliExpress, retailer Shein, TikTok and phone maker Xiaomi admit to sending Europeans’ personal data to China, while retailer Temu and Tencent’s messenger app WeChat transfer data to undisclosed “third countries” likely China.
Under European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy regime, data transfers outside the EU are only allowed if the destination country doesn’t undermine the protection of data.
“Given that China is an authoritarian surveillance state, it is crystal clear that China doesn’t offer the same level of data protection as the EU,” said Kleanthi Sardeli, a data protection lawyer at Noyb. “Transferring Europeans’ personal data is clearly unlawful,“ and must be terminated immediately.
Chinese companies, notably ByteDance-owned TikTok, have been facing off with regulators in various countries. TikTok is planning to shut its app for U.S. users from Sunday, when a federal ban on the social media app is due to come into effect.
The European Commission is also investigating TikTok over its suspected failure to limit election interference, notably in the Romanian presidential vote in November.
How the ban will actually work – and why you might not be able to find a way around it
As the deadline approaches, we’re getting more of a sense of how the ban might actually work. It’s likely to be deeper and wider than some had previously thought, experts have suggested.
Here, from Reuters, is a look at how it might actually function:
The law will not force users to delete the app. But TikTok plans to shut down the service and will show users a message about the law and offer to let them download their personal data, Reuters previously reported.
Even if TikTok was not planning a formal shutdown, the app would not work as well as it did before. App store providers are explicitly barred from distributing TikTok to U.S. users, which means that Apple and Alphabet’s Google will remove the app from their stores and will no longer distribute updates to fix bugs. The TikTok app also relies on a constant flow of new videos, which would become nearly impossible to deliver. TikTok data for U.S. users is hosted and processed on servers owned by Oracle , which most experts believe Oracle would have to cease those operations.
Oracle, Apple, Google and TikTok all either declined to comment or did not return requests for comment.
Beyond that, analyses have shown that more than 100 other service providers, such as content delivery networks, help make TikTokoperate smoothly.
“Some subset of that stuff that is required for the app to actually work, both in terms of getting video to you, but also in terms of getting video and content up,” said Joseph Lorenzo Hall, a distinguished technologist with nonprofit group Internet Society. “And so uploading might be one of the first things to go. Americans may only be able to watch as their app rots.” The disengagement of those service providers could also affect tens of millions of TikTok users outside the U.S., but company engineers are working to address those issues, sources told Reuters.
The most straightforward workaround to keep access to TikTok would be to use a virtual private network, or VPN, which can conceal the internet protocol, or IP, address of a user and thereby their location.
But TikTok has other means of knowing where the user is located, such as geolocation data from a phone, said Jason Kelley, director of activism for the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Users could try to access a web-based version of TikTok via a browser while using a VPN, but the web version lacks many features of the app and - if the user has to create a new account - would not be as personalized to the user’s preferences.
“It won’t be a good service for you, and it won’t be a profitable service for them,” Kelley said.
Some users have discussed steps such as switching an iPhone’s country settings to another country in a bid to keep using the app. But that would require cancelling existing app subscriptions and setting up a new payment method for that country, according to Apple documentation.
It is enough of a hassle that it may be easier to purchase a separate phone dedicated to the app, leading Hall to joke that the law could result in “Congress forcing the influencer population to carry two phones, just like most of them do.”
But even switching an iPhone’s settings to a different country is not a straightforward fix. The law bars Apple and other app store providers from delivering the TikTok app to users in the United States regardless of how their devices are configured, so a user would still have to leave the United States to download TikTok.
Trump claims he’ll ‘save’ TikTok - despite trying to get it banned while in office
Donald Trump has claimed he would “save TikTok in America,” a far cry from the days of 2020 when he sought to ban the social media platform via an executive order.
“For all of those who want to save TikTok in America, vote Trump,” the former president said in a video posted to his own Truth Social platform in January. “The other side is closing it up. But I’m now a big star on TikTok...We’re not doing anything with TikTok, but the other side is going to close it up.”
The message appears to refer to the Biden administration signing a bill in April that would force the parent company of the popular app to sell TikTok or face a ban in the US.
Trump’s message may be an attempt to win support from crucial youth voters, and it certainly represents a dramatic change from his past stance on the app.
What is Lemon8? The TikTok alternative gaining popularity that may also face a ban
ByteDance launched Lemon8 in Japan in 2020, and it’s seen a steady increase in popularity, hitting the U.S. market in February 2023.
It’s dominated by lifestyle content. Posts highlighted on the app’s homepage include, “How to become a 5 am girly” and “How to save $500 in a month.”
At the start of this year, it was ranked the number one free app on Apple’s app store.
The app’s U.S. downloads increased 340 percent between June and August last year compared to 2023, according to data compiled by market research company Sensor Tower.
By comparison, TikTok grew 20 percent year-over-year during the same period, according to the research.
With the looming threat of the TikTok ban, ByteDance started to ramp up its advertising efforts with Lemon8 by targeting influencers and paying stars to post about the alternative app, the Wrap reported last year.
TikTok disputes reports that its in talks to sell to Elon Musk
Chinese officials are reportedly discussing the possibility of Elon Musk buying out the American operations of TikTok, as the social network faces an impending ban in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.
The Chinese government prefers that the app remain in the hands of parent company ByteDance, but has reportedly discussed the potential of a Musk acquisition as part of its broader contingency planning for working with the incoming Trump administration.
Such a deal could raise concerns about monopoly ownership of social media platforms. Musk’s possible partnership with China would likely also fail to allay security concerns about TikTok if Chinese officials would continue to have access to U.S. user data through Musk.
ByteDance downplayed the report.
“We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction,” the company told CNBC.
Meta and Google could gain from TikTok ban
Meta and Google stand to gain from a US TikTok ban, according to new analysis by market research firm eMarketer.
TikTok’s growth in the US had affected Google and Meta, which together owned over half of the advertising business in the US.
If the ban takes effect, most of the ad dollars spent on TikTok in the US could go to platforms owned by Meta and Google, such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
Instagram has already been successful in copying TikTok’s short video format through the launch of Reels.
However, Oxford economics professor Vili Lehdonvirta says curbing TikTok in the US may inspire the European Union to attempt something similar against Meta’s platforms.
