TikTok ban latest: App reveals shutdown plans in the US as Jan 19 deadline looms
Supreme Court is set to review TikTok ban, and Donald Trump opposes it – but the app looks set to go dark as a deadline arrives this weekend
TikTok is just days from potentially being banned in the United States over security concerns.
The widely popular social media platform is preparing to go offline on Sunday unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes or the app’s parent company, ByteDance strikes a deal to sell it to a U.S.-based company.
It comes nearly nine months after Congress passed a law ordering ByteDance to sell its US operations by January 19 or no longer be operable on servers like the App Store and Google.
In that time, ByteDance has made no public effort to find a buyer but has filed challenges in an attempt to stop the ban.
The Supreme Court could repeal the ban but they appear unlikely to, despite some pressure from politicians including President-elect Donald Trump. The incoming president asked the court to pause the ban from taking effect so he can work out a deal when he returns to the White House after January 20.
The ban only requires TikTok to be removed from app stores, leaving open the possibility that it will keep working for those who have already downloaded it. But reports suggest that TikTok is planning to shut itself down totally on Sunday.
Supreme Court slammed First Amendment defense by TikTok during oral arguments
Lawyers for ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, went before the Supreme Court on Friday in a last-ditch effort to prevent the app from vanishing. The government passed a ban on the app, unless it is sold, citing national security concerns given TikTok’s ties to China’s communist party.
TikTok has argued that the app should be able to exist in the U.S. under free speech claims.
“Congress doesn’t care about what’s on TikTok,” Chief Justice John Roberts said during oral arguments. “They don’t care about the expression. That’s shown by the remedy. They’re not saying TikTok has to stop. They’re saying the Chinese have to stop controlling TikTok.”
Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned lawyers and noted they kept referring to the so-called “shutting down” of the app. The Trump-appointed Justice stated TikTok didn’t have to close, just that it needed to find a new owner.
Fellow Trump-appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch questioned the free speech issues and argued the country’s answer to problematic speech is counter-speech.
It wasn’t just conservative justices that attacked the TikTok arguments.
Newest, and Biden-appointed, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked: “I’m trying to understand what the burden is that you are articulating and really whether it’s about association and not speech...What you’re really complaining about is the inability to associate with ByteDance and its algorithm.”
Even Obama-appointed Justice Elena Kagan said ByteDance doesn’t have the same rights as everyday Americans.
“The law is only targeted at this foreign corporation, which doesn’t have First Amendment rights,” Kagan stated.
TikTok tells US employees they will still have a job
Even if the Supreme Court upholds the law that would ban TikTok, the social media company said its U.S. employees would still have a job.
“Your employment, pay and benefits are secure, and our offices will remain open, even if this situation hasn’t been resolved before the January 19 deadline,” Nicky Raghavan, TikTok’s global head of human resources, said in the message, obtained by The New York Times.
“The bill is not written in a way that impacts the entities through which you are employed, only the U.S. user experience,” Raghavan added.
The message indicates TikTok, owned by Chinese-based company ByteDance, is not planning on leaving the U.S. even if the app is banned on Sunday.
‘We are witnessing a moment’: RedNote users in China welcome TikTok refugees
Ahead of the ban, many users are trying out ‘Rednote’, a Chinese app that is filled with users and posts from the country. That has led to some strange and sometimes touching interactions between people from different sides of the world (in more than one sense).
Senator who passed TikTok ban wants to delay it
Ed Markey, the Massachusetts senator who helped support the original ban with the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act”, now wants to delay it.
He has introduced a new bill, titled the “Extend the TikTok Deadline Act”, which would seek to do as it suggests, pushing back the deadline by 270 days. It wouldn’t stop the ban, but it says that pausing it is necessary to ensure that creators on the app know what’s going on.
“Let me be clear: TikTok has its problems,” he said in a statement. “Like every social media platform, TikTok poses a serious risk to the privacy and mental health of our young people. I will continue to hold TikTok accountable for such behavior.
“But a TikTok ban would impose serious consequences on millions of Americans who depend on the app for social connections and their economic livelihood. We cannot allow that to happen.””
Could Mr Beast buy TikTok?
At first, it seemed like a joke (just like when he suggested he suggested he might run to be president).
But now it’s sounding slightly less like a joke...
What is Lemon8? The TikTok alternative gaining popularity that may also face a ban
Some “TikTok refugees”, as some of those affected by the ban are slightly indulgently calling themselves, are headed to Lemon8, a similar app. But don’t get too attached: it could face a ban of its own.
When will TikTok ban go into effect?
A ban on the 19th, then an inauguration on the 20th. Here’s the timeline of the next few days, which could be make or break for TikTok.
Who wins from a TikTok ban?
Here is a great analysis, from tech analyst Gene Munster, of how Meta could win from a TikTok ban. Similar has already happened in some countries, such as India, where TikTok has been banned and its users have moved to Instagram Reels.
How TikTok became the world’s most controversial app
More than three billion people are already blocked from TikTok, which has faced scrutiny just about everywhere it operates.
Here’s a look at the numbers behind the ban – and the huge impact that it could have.
TikTok responds to reports it could be sold to Elon Musk
“Pure fiction”, says parent company ByteDance. (It has also not given any indication it will be sold to anybody else, which is a requirement of the law.)
