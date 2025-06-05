Gaming fans rush to buy new Nintendo Switch 2 before stock runs out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gaming fans hit the shops early to ensure they could claim the new Nintendo Switch 2 before stock runs out.

The console has been highly anticipated by gamers following the release of the original Switch more than eight years ago in March 2017.

Dozens of people, some dressed as characters from the Mario games, queued outside Currys in Oxford Street, central London, which opened at midnight for shoppers to claim their console, which the retailer is selling for £395.

Zac Young, from Kingston, was the first in the queue to get his hands on the device.

It comes as Game cancelled pre-orders just days before release, while several other retailers sold out on launch day following the high demand for the product.

Nintendo has reportedly upgraded its expectation of sales by the end of the financial year from 15 million consoles to 20 million.

Fans in London hit the shops early on Thursday morning to be able to claim their console on release day.

Ray Reyes, 36, a nurse from Lincoln, said: “I tried to pre-order and it was impossible to actually buy one.

“It just wasn’t available online at all. Most of the sites said we had to pop into the store to actually get one.

“I think it’s to discourage scalping, where people buy one online and then sell it on for a much higher price of like £600 because there’s so much demand.”

Mr Reyes is visiting London to see Beyonce in concert with his boyfriend, Joseph Agra, 31, and the couple used the opportunity of being in the capital to buy the console.

Mr Agra, who works for a bank in Lincoln, said: “There’s that feeling when you’re buying the console on the day of release. It hits a bit different.

“We’re going back to the hotel to play it now, I’m quite excited.

“It should be a better overall performance. Although the graphics won’t be the same as on a proper console, it should be a massive improvement on the original Switch.

“I’m also excited to see what other developers can do with it now it’s out.”

Tony Gu, 25, a computer science student who lives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was another who purchased the console early.

He said: “I’ve spent almost 2,000 hours playing Splatoon on the original Switch, so I’m excited to buy the Switch 2.

“There was no stock online for pre-orders either in Saudi Arabia or the UK, so I’ve had to come here in person and buy it here.

“I bought Zelda, but I never played it on the original Switch as the performance was just terrible, so I hope it has improved.

“I also hope the graphics have gotten better. It’s a bit frustrating because, in Japan, there’s a Japanese-only version which can be as much as 70% cheaper.

“But given that I played Switch for thousands of hours I think it’s worth it, but I still wish I didn’t have to pay a lot.”

Simon Hudson, 44, a software designer from Perth, Australia, who has lived in London for 15 years said he bought two to play with his husband.

He said: “I don’t think it’s hype bubble. I’m only picking it up today mainly because my husband’s got a couple of games he’s wanted to play that are coming out today, along with the release, like the new Mario Kart and Rune Factory.

“So he wants to be among the first ones on there. We’ve been playing that (Rune Factory) for 20 years, but the new version has come out alongside the Switch. So that’s the main reason I’m here.”

Others have taken to social media to air their frustration.

Asked to post a comment about their favourite Nintendo character in order to enter a Currys giveaway for the console on X, one gamer replied: “Dry Bowser as he is probably as rare as getting hold of a Switch 2 on release day.”

Another fan who managed to get hold of their console said: “My Switch 2 pre-order is arriving right now. I survived the cancellation apocalypse.”