Nintendo has announced record-breaking sales for its new Switch 2, as fans clamour to find retailers restocking the new gaming console.

The company revealed on Wednesday that 3.5 million units had been sold in the first four days since its launch on June 5. This marks the "highest global sales level" for any of its hardware within this initial sales window.

The Switch 2 is the successor to the original Switch, which was released eight years ago.

Gamers worldwide have eagerly awaited an upgrade, and the release saw long lines outside stores as fans rushed to purchase the new console.

The initial preorder period, held less than two months prior, sold out rapidly, demonstrating the high demand for the product.

It’s now been over a week since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and stock is still disappearing fast across the world. Fans have been eager to purchase the new console and are regularly using restock websites to find retailers with Switch 2 in stock.

Nintendo says it sold more than 3.5 million of its new Switch 2 gaming consoles within the first four days since its release

Nintendo hopes the Switch 2 will revitalise sales, incorporating a larger screen, new games, and enhanced social features designed to attract new players to online gaming.

Nintendo has said it expects to sell 15 million Switch 2 consoles for the fiscal year through March 2026.

The 3.5 million sold in the first four days includes the Nintendo Switch 2's Mario Kart World Bundle, as well as the Switch 2's Japanese-language and multi-language systems sold in Japan.

The Switch 2’s baseline price of $449.99 is significantly higher than the original Switch’s $299 price tag.

While new bells and whistles may account for a sizeable portion of that hike, experts have previously noted that new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump are also a contributor.

Evaluating the impact of these import taxes also led Nintendo to delay its April pre-orders by several weeks.