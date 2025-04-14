Sony raises PlayStation 5 prices in UK and Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The price of some PlayStation 5 (PS5) games consoles will rise in the UK and other countries, maker Sony has said, because of a “challenging economic environment”.

The gaming giant said that from Monday, the price of the PS5 Digital Edition – the version of the console which does not include a disc drive – will rise from £390 to £430.

In a blog post confirming the price hikes, Sony said the “tough decision” had been made because of a “backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates”.

The announcement comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s move to impose tariffs on nations around the world, causing huge disruption to global manufacturing supply chains.

Mr Trump has since announced a temporary pause on some tariffs, and over the weekend the confirmation that imports of electronics such as smartphones and laptops would get a temporary reprieve until the Trump administration decides on a specific tariff approach to the semiconductor sector has added to the confusion for exporters.

As part of its announcement, Sony also confirmed some PS5 price rises for Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

In Europe, the price of the PS5 Digital Edition is rising from 449 euros to 499 euros.

Sony said the price in Europe and the UK for the standard PlayStation 5, which was released in 2020 and comes with a Blu-ray disc drive, will remain unchanged, as will the price for the PS5 Pro version, which was released last year.