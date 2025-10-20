Snapchat, Roblox, Duolingo, Fortnite and more go down in huge internet outage: Latest updates
DownDetector shows huge spikes for outages for many daily apps - including Ring Doorbell, Snapchat, and Wordle
Many of the world’s biggest apps and websites have suddenly stopped working properly.
Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo and Canva were all suffering problems, according to tracking website Down Detector.
The problems appear to be related to an issue at Amazon Web Services, which offers infrastructure that underpins much of the modern internet.
The company was seeing “increased error rates” and delays with “multiple AWS services”, it said on its service status page.
The issues began around 8am in the UK, or midnight pacific time.
More follows
Amazon says it is experiencing problems
An update has been posted on Amazon’s service status website, which makes clear that it is experiencing problems at its facilities in north Virginia. The issues are affecting Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Elastic Computer Cloud, both of which allow companies to rent storage and computers to run their services.
Downdetector suddenly turns red
Downdetector, a website that tracks complaints about websites and web services not working, shows the sudden and widespread nature of the outage.
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s live coverage of an ongoing internet outage that has taken down much of the internet.
