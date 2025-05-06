Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Council says it has suffered a ‘suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack’

West Lothian Council said a ‘live criminal investigation’ was ongoing, and it is working with the police and Scottish Government.

Pa Scotland Reporter
Tuesday 06 May 2025 15:19 EDT
A council is working with the police and the Scottish Government after a ‘suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack’. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A council is working with the police and the Scottish Government after a ‘suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack’. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Council bosses are working with the police and Scottish Government after a suspected cyberattack.

West Lothian Council said it was “currently experiencing a suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack” on its education network.

The local authority added: “This is a live criminal investigation, and we are working with all relevant external agencies including Police Scotland and the Scottish Government.”

However, it stressed there was “no evidence that any personal or sensitive data has been accessed at this stage”.

In an email sent to parents in the area, the council confirmed that all schools in the area would “be open as normal this week” – although it added contingency plans were in place “to ensure schools can operate with minimal disruption until this issue is resolved”.

With pupils currently sitting exams for National 5, Higher and other qualifications, the authority also stated that “examinations will not be affected”.

It also said: “There is no evidence at this time, that the council’s corporate and public access networks are affected by the attack.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in