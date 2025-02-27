Receive a lot of unwanted scam phone calls? Here’s how to stop them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From a robocall trying to sell you something or spam calls from scammers trying to rip you off, the scourge of unwanted phone calls has been branded an epidemic by consumer groups.

So what can you do to stop them?

In the UK, companies or organisations must have your permission before they make automated marketing calls, according to communications services regulator Office of Communication, or Ofcom.

Depending on the nature of the call or message, you can report it to Ofcom, your provider, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the Telephone Preference Service (TPS), Action Fraud, or the police.

If you're flooded by unsolicited calls, here are some other ways to fight back.

Phone settings

Smartphone users can turn on some built-in settings to combat unknown calls.

Apple advises iPhone users to turn on the Silence Unknown Callers feature. Go to your “Settings,” then scroll down to “Apps,” and then to “Phone,” where you'll see it under the “Calls” section.

When you turn this on, any calls from numbers that you've never been in touch with and aren't saved in your contacts list will not ring through. Instead, they'll be sent to voicemail and show up in your list of recent calls.

Android has a similar setting that allows you to block calls from private or unidentified numbers, although you will still receive calls from numbers that aren't stored in your contact list.

Just keep in mind that you could also end up not getting important calls, which sometimes come from unknown numbers.

If an unwanted call does get through, both Android and iPhone users can block the individual phone number by tapping on it in the recent callers or call history list.

Do not call

Sign up for the UK’s national Telephone Preference Service (TPS), which is a ‘Do Not Call’ register for any landline or mobile number that would like to opt out of unsolicited live sales or marketing calls.

Businesses can also register with the Corporate Telephone Preference Service.

open image in gallery Sign up for the UK’s national Telephone Preference Service (TPS) ( PA )

If a number is registered, organisations are legally required to refrain from calling it and can be fined by the Information Commissioner’s Office if they break it.

Doing so will reduce the amount of unwanted sales and marketing calls you receive - but does not cover other call types, such as automated messages, silent calls, market research or scam calls.

Other countries have similar registries. Canada has its own Do Not Call list while the U.S. has a national Do Not Call registry.

Try an app

If your phone company's filters aren't good enough, try third-party apps to weed out unwanted callers.

There are a host of smartphone apps available that promise to block spam calls, like Nomorobo, YouMail, Hiya, RoboKiller, TrueCaller and others. Many charge a monthly or annual subscription fee but some offer a free basic option. Some also can be installed on landline phones, but only if they use VOIP technology, not copper cables.

The Associated Press hasn't tested any of these apps and isn't making specific recommendations. We recommend you read user reviews and try some out for yourself.

Apple says the apps work by comparing a caller's number with a list of known numbers and labeling them, for example, spam or telemarketing. Then it might automatically block the call. “Incoming calls are never sent to third-party developers,” the company says.

Just say no

While companies you've done business with can make robocalls to you, the U.S. National Consumer Law Center says it's probably because you gave consent - possibly hidden in fine print.

But you can also revoke your consent at any time.

Just tell the company representative that you want to “revoke consent,” and if that doesn't stop them, contact customer service and tell them that you don't consent to receive calls and want your number added to the company's “do not call” list, the centre says.

Hang up

You might be tempted to try to engage with the call in an attempt to get your number off the call list or be put through to a real person but experts warn against doing this and recommend that you just hang up.

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky advises not even saying anything when you receive what you think is a robocall. We've all received scammy calls that start with something like “Hello, can you hear me?” to which you've probably replied “yes” without thinking.

Scammers “can then store the recording of your confirmation and use it for fraudulent activities,” Kaspersky says. “So, avoid saying yes where possible.”