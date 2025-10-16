Pinterest lets users filter out AI-generated content after calls for change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pinterest is letting its users reduce the amount of generative artificial intelligence (AI) images they see on the platform amid criticism over a sharp rise of the content spreading online.

Users of the app have been calling for a better balance of human and AI-generated content, it said.

The new feature will enable people to adjust their settings to switch off or on generative AI content across different categories.

People can manage their preferences in the app’s settings by tapping the “refine your recommendations” tab.

It has become available for Android and desktop users, and will be coming to iOS devices in the coming weeks.

Pinterest, which is used as a virtual vision board and links to shopping sites, said the new tools give its users more control over their experience on the app.

It follows a growing number of people sharing their frustrations about AI-generated content becoming more widespread on the platform.

One anonymous reviewer on the Apple Store wrote earlier this year that AI pins were “cluttering up Pinterest, and it’s making it impossible to find real stories that happened, real images that people photographed”.

Another said the content was “out of control”, adding: “I would love to see Pinterest advocate for the artists, designers and content creators who use this space by cracking down on AI-generated posts.”

Matt Madrigal, chief technology officer at Pinterest, said: “With our new GenAI controls, we’re empowering people to personalise their Pinterest experience more than ever – striking the right balance between human creativity and AI innovation, and ensuring every feed truly reflects what inspires them most.”

More than half of all online material is now made using generative AI, according to Pinterest.

Generative AI is a more advanced form of automation whereby machines can create something completely new based on a vast set of data.

It has rapidly become a bigger part of people’s online experiences, with the technology behind chatbots like Chat GPT and able to create content like posts and images for social media.